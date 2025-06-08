Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Paris , France - 14 October 2023; Rieko Ioane of New Zealand celebrates his side's victory during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Love it or hate it, 81-Test All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane brings attention to himself and his team, whether it’s through his social media posts, after match behaviour, or on-the-field performances.

Many fans and players nowadays take to social media to post about the game, bringing all sorts of discussion to the table from around the world.

Ioane is no different, and after his off-the-field drama with Johnny Sexton, Ioane is in the thick of the action, off the field, once again.

This time, it started with Moana Pasifika and the Blues exchanging words all throughout their matchups this season on social media, including “there’s only one team that represents the Pacific,” from Moana Pasifika, and “there’s only team in the playoffs,” by the Blues.”

 

Ioane took to social media to hit back at some criticism, saying “should’ve killed me when you had the chance”.

The exchange has brought all sorts of attention to Ioane’s social media, and as a polarising figure, he is generating storylines and tension around Super Rugby Pacific.

Former All Blacks first-five Stephen Donald believes Ioane’s antics are doing all of the promotion for Super Rugby Pacific, creating rivalries and attention to the games.

“Yeah, we can now forget about paying marketing companies any money to promote our game, because we have Rieko Ioane and he is rugby’s best promoter,” Donald told The Breakdown on Sky Sport.

“For a long time, we haven’t really concerned ourselves in this country about the Monday to Friday storylines, and we’re worried about things like governance and Silver Lake and all these sorts of topics grab the headlines.

“I just love what Rieko’s done in the last couple of weeks, I mean, he’s been out there and if you’re a fan of the Blues, you love it, the fact that one of our stars is still up for the fight and still showing you that he is ready to scrap.

“If you’re the opposition fans, you’re going there to watch how your team reacts, see if they’re going to dish it back out. I think it is absolutely brilliant what he’s been doing like I’m a Chiefs supporter, but I went there on Saturday and was captivated by how it was all going to unfold, and Rieko had the last word.”

Former All Blacks halfback Justin Marshall is still unsure on whether he likes the social media behaviour but says that Ioane will have to be careful going to Leinster next year.

“But like in general, the only bad side of it is the fact that if, if you’re gonna, throw your sword around, you’ve got to be prepared to fall on it as well,” Marshall told The Breakdown.

“Look, he’s already going to have to do that, because he has to go to Leinster and obviously it was very well documented what went on there so if you start throwing that sort of stuff around, you got to be prepared to then have to wear it, should it not go as planned.”

Mils Muliaina, an All Black Centurian, agrees with Donald’s opinion, saying that Ioane’s actual posts are just backing himself, not anything else.

“What I love about it is, it’s promoting the game. But he’s actually, if you look into the things he’s saying, he’s fully backing himself, he doesn’t just put things out there,” Muliaina said.

“He actually responds to some of the sort of comments as well. So I love it, I’m with you (Donald), It wasn’t something that we sort of did, but that’s the day and age now, isn’t it?

Comments

Comments
C
CO 3 days ago

The player I saw on the weekend stood up and Billy Proctor and the Canes did not. Rieko has been an Allblack for the best part of a decade, has played a world cup finals, won a super final and backs himself. He clearly has the hunger to keep going so good luck to him. He may not be everyone's favorite player and yet here we all are talking about Rieko. He's still young compared to Frank Bunce when he first made the Allblacks and there's every chance Rieko could be about to find another level.

t
thewizard 4 days ago

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

T
Tuakana 4 days ago

I believe the on field antics are just showing off and from Ioane at the moment it's just plain stupid given his form, or lack of. He is one who has played his way out of the All Blacks and possibly ended his international career

R
RedWarriors 4 days ago

The assertion that divisive figures like Pollock and Ioane bring more attention to rugby is often stated but never substantiated.

All it does as far as I can see is make divisive nonsense rugby coverage take up a larger slice of the same pie. To get parents to want their kids to play you need the actual attributes of respect and teamwork.

Stephen Donald talks through his hole for money anyway.

d
d 3 days ago

yes, I would have thought that Donald would understand that the kiwi sports tradition is NOT gobbing off to the opposition players or media, but to do your talking thru leading by example, which the mouthy ones simply have not done well enough.

J
Jacque 4 days ago

This is CRAZY. Rieko has been in terrible form since 2023. Rather keep your mouth shut and focus on playing better rugby.

j
johnz 4 days ago

I’d prefer if he concentrated more of his efforts on learning how to pass, and becoming the best 13 in the country. You can pull this stuff off far better when much of the country isn’t questioning your selection in the first place.

L
LW 4 days ago

Exactly. Quade Cooper at his peak talked it but he was performing it…. Then he couldn't back up and it backfired

