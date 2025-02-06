Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Irish-qualified England international Dan Kelly joins Munster

Dan Kelly of England during the England against Canada Summer International at Twickenham Stadium on July 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers centre Dan Kelly has signed for Munster ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 23-year-old has spent the last five years at Welford Road, racking up 91 appearances to date after joining from Loughborough University.

Less than a year after his Tigers debut, he made his first England appearance against Canada under Eddie Jones, which remains his only Test cap so far.

However, the former Ireland U20 international now qualifies to switch allegiance to represent the reigning Six Nations champions through his grandparents. Having already completed the required three-year stand-down period before switching nations, Kelly will be eligible to represent Ireland from next season.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton
14:45
21 Mar 25
Leicester
All Stats and Data

Kelly will reunite with some of his former Ireland age grade team-mates at Munster, including current internationals Jack Crowley and Tom Ahern.

The 2022 United Rugby Championship winners tried to sign the centre last year, but the Tigers refused to let him leave. However, with his contract expiring in July, Munster have pounced in a move that will allow the Manchester-born player to reignite his Test career.

“Dan is a great member of our club and, while we will farewell him properly at the end of his time at the club, we wish him all the very best with this next chapter in his career in Ireland,” said Leicester general manager Richard Wilks.

“Since joining us from Loughborough University he has been totally committed and professional in everything he does for the team which will continue for the rest of his time with us.”

Leicester, meanwhile, have been linked with former England captain Owen Farrell, who could be in line for a shock return to the Gallagher Premiership after only a season with Racing 92 in the Top 14. Though primarily a fly-half, the England great would be able to fill the void left by Kelly in the Leicester midfield should he agree a move.

Comments

1 Comment
R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

Good signing for Munster after losing the excellent Anton Frisch in the medium term.

