'If they lose, it's terminal and they have to make changes': Dallaglio

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio has backed England to beat France at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, saying it is “terminal” if Steve Borthwick’s side do not register a win.

England will arrive at their HQ on Saturday under immense pressure having lost the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations against Ireland- their seventh loss in nine Tests. Meanwhile, they will be hosting a France side that backed up an unbeaten autumn campaign with a 43-0 demolition of Wales.

Speaking on the Stick to Rugby podcast, both Dallaglio and David Flatman expect England to be victorious in London, with the former prop adding that there will be a “desperation” to the side.

Should England’s poor luck against top-ranked teams continue though, the World Cup winner believes “changes” will have to be made.

“The reality is, we’ve lost seven of nine, we’ve beaten Japan twice and that’s all,” the former No.8 said. “Where does this team go from here? Because you can’t be making costly errors – high balls, missing tackles. I’m not saying the gameplan is wrong, but we’re not winning Test matches and at some point we have to start asking the questions.

“I said if we lost to Ireland, it won’t be the worst result in the world, but if we lose to Ireland and France at home- you start losing games at Twickenham, it starts to become terminal.

“I’m going to be bold and say that England will win. I think if they lose it’s terminal and they have to make changes. I think England have to win one of their first two games.

Flatman agreed, adding: “There has to be a desperation. There will be. France weren’t tested [against Wales] and they still look like a good team with some exceptional individuals and England will have had a defensive kick up the arse and won’t miss those one-on-ones and they’ll beat France.”

Former England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean was less convinced, however, saying: “I don’t see how England’s bench competes with that French bench.”