Six Nations

'If they lose, it's terminal and they have to make changes': Dallaglio

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on February 03, 2025 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio has backed England to beat France at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, saying it is “terminal” if Steve Borthwick’s side do not register a win.

England will arrive at their HQ on Saturday under immense pressure having lost the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations against Ireland- their seventh loss in nine Tests. Meanwhile, they will be hosting a France side that backed up an unbeaten autumn campaign with a 43-0 demolition of Wales.

Speaking on the Stick to Rugby podcast, both Dallaglio and David Flatman expect England to be victorious in London, with the former prop adding that there will be a “desperation” to the side.

Should England’s poor luck against top-ranked teams continue though, the World Cup winner believes “changes” will have to be made.

“The reality is, we’ve lost seven of nine, we’ve beaten Japan twice and that’s all,” the former No.8 said. “Where does this team go from here? Because you can’t be making costly errors – high balls, missing tackles. I’m not saying the gameplan is wrong, but we’re not winning Test matches and at some point we have to start asking the questions.

“I said if we lost to Ireland, it won’t be the worst result in the world, but if we lose to Ireland and France at home- you start losing games at Twickenham, it starts to become terminal.

“I’m going to be bold and say that England will win. I think if they lose it’s terminal and they have to make changes. I think England have to win one of their first two games.

Flatman agreed, adding: “There has to be a desperation. There will be. France weren’t tested [against Wales] and they still look like a good team with some exceptional individuals and England will have had a defensive kick up the arse and won’t miss those one-on-ones and they’ll beat France.”

Former England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean was less convinced, however, saying: “I don’t see how England’s bench competes with that French bench.”

Comments

8 Comments
f
fl 2 days ago

I think the ultimatum given to Borthwick should be:

1) get at least 14 table points.

2) finish the 6N ranked at least 6th in the world or higher.


Those are very low bars. England should be doing much much better. But Borthwick has assembled a really young - and still inexperienced team. I don't buy that that's any sort of excuse for how bad the results have been, but it does mean that Borthwick might be a better man to take that squad forward than many assume.


Its also not clear who else would come in. I'd like to see either Van Graan or Dowson, but both have very similar (or slightly worse) CVs than Borthwick did when he came in, so not sure they'd do any better. Michael Cheika's name seems to be on a lot of lips, and could be a great person to come in and quickly turn around England's results, but he doesn't seem to be a guy who can build long-term success. O'Gara might also be able to do a job, but I think he looks to be a riskier proposition now that there's been a slide in results for La Rochelle. Similarly Lancaster and Rowntree might be good, but they haven't looked like world beaters as of late. The ideal would be to pay either Farrell or Erasmus 87 trillion pounds to come over, but I don't see that happening.

B
Bob Salad II 2 days ago

Check out Wibble Rugby’s latest YT offering for his take on where England are heading.


Framed from a defensive standpoint, but speculates on long-term direction.


https://youtu.be/2_lzE1GVxXU?si=30j6CATF10zWx7p2

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

there will be a “desperation” to the side.

Makes sense. Being desperate is a good strategy for beating a team that’s better than you.


but we’re not winning Test matches and at some point we have to start asking the questions.

To be fair, I started asking the questions a year ago already.


“I said if we lost to Ireland, it won’t be the worst result in the world,

I said, England needs to beat Ireland. If they didn’t they certainly wouldn’t have much of a chance against France - who are looking on top form!


Wrong way around.


you start losing games at Twickenham


Did Dallaglio only start watching this English team play rugby last week? When is England going to start Winning games at Twickenham more like it!


Maybe England will put up a good desperate fight - but they are nowhere near the quality of France. Laughable to think that England’s going to better in a week. And that France couldn’t beat them at Twickenham after Australia did a few months ago. Delusional.

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

France may be the strongest Team in the world right now.

England are not a top 4 Team. Losing to two top 4 teams is not terminal.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

They’re number 7. So yes.

B
Bob Salad II 2 days ago

A loss (inevitable for some) coupled with a coherent, 80-minute performance, with around five or six 8/10 performances, a good, penalty-free showing from the bench and a robust defensive effort with no individual schoolboy errors may buy Borthwick some time.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

Until Scotland beats them too

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
