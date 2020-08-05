9:40am, 05 August 2020

It is looking increasingly likely that the rescheduled Six Nations fixtures will be played behind closed doors, with an IRFU statement addressing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding tickets for the suspended games. Six Nations organisers today confirmed the rescheduled dates for the Six Nations games that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The IRFU have cancelled tickets for Ireland’s home game with Italy, which will be played in Dublin on Saturday, October 24, outlining that it is “increasingly unlikely a capacity crowd” will be allowed attend the game.

Yesterday the Irish Government delayed increasing the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings. Currently, only 200 people are allowed attend outdoor sporting events in Ireland as the country battles a recent rise in coronavirus cases.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also recently pushed back plans to allow crowds back into sporting events.

“In accordance with current Government guidelines on social distancing at sporting events it is increasingly unlikely that a capacity crowd will be facilitated at Aviva Stadium or Energia Park for the rescheduled 2020 Guinness Six Nations fixtures against Italy, confirmed by Six Nations Rugby today,” an IRFU statement read.

“To address this uncertainty and provide clarity for our valued supporters, the IRFU has cancelled tickets for the original Ireland v Italy fixtures and will organise a refund to ticketholders, via their original point of purchase.”

The FFR have also confirmed that all tickets issued to the IRFU for the France v Ireland game, penned in for Saturday, October 31, have been cancelled and will not be valid for the rescheduled fixture.

IRFU Commercial Director, Padraig Power, said: “We would like to thank our supporters for their forbearance as we work through the various outcomes for the rescheduled fixtures.

“I would re-iterate the message that tickets for the March 2020 Guinness Six Nations matches will not be valid for any rescheduled fixtures. For ticket holders that wish to seek a refund for those postponed matches, they should do so from their original point of purchase.

“When we have greater clarity on the potential attendance at future games in line with government guidelines, we will announce these details.”