International

'Big moment for him': Ireland to get 'proper look' at alternative 10 option

Ireland players, from left, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jacob Stockdale, Jimmy O'Brien, Sam Prendergast and Ciarán Frawley during Ireland Rugby squad training at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland will get what Bernard Jackman called a “proper look” at Ciaran Frawley as an alternative fly-half option when Ireland XV face England A at Thomond Park on Friday night.

Frawley, who will move to Connacht next season, currently sits in fourth position in the Ireland ten pecking order, having fallen behind Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley and, more recently, Leinster teammate Harry Byrne.

With question marks over Ireland’s strength in depth, Jackman was keen to stress the importance attached to these ‘A’ fixtures by Andy Farrell as Ireland assess players who can be moved into the senior set-up.

VIDEO

“I think it’s a very positive selection overall. These ‘A’ games are crucial for Andy Farrell as he looks to identify players who can be integrated into the senior squad. This is about seeing who can handle international-level pressure and who is genuinely ready to step up,” Jackman told Premier Sports, who will broadcast the match in the UK and Ireland.

“It’s hugely important fixture and it’s great that it’s live on Premier Sports so supporters can watch if they can’t get to the stadium. Everyone will be looking at the depth chart after this game. There are question marks around some of these young players, and the best thing they can do is deliver a big performance to show Andy Farrell and the coaching staff that they’re ready to make that next step.”

“The backline selection is really interesting. Dan Kelly comes in having scored a brilliant try for Munster last weekend, Zac Ward has been on fire for Ulster, and we get a proper look at Ciaran Frawley at fly-half. This is a big moment for him and a real opportunity to show what he can do at 10.

“Frawley is paired with Fintan Gunne, who is another young player with huge potential. Gunne is likely to be Jamison Gibson-Park’s back-up next season and possibly even a long-term replacement, so that’s a very exciting half-back partnership to watch.”

Jackman also said that Billy Bohan can climb the loosehead pecking order with injuries potentially creating an opening, while hooker Gus McCarthy and back-row Max Deegan have points to prove.

“Up front, Billy Bohan has a huge chance to lay down a marker. With injuries at loosehead, a big performance here could move him significantly up the pecking order. These fixtures are hugely important because Ireland have an ageing squad – this is about seeing who is ready to take over.”

“In terms of players with points to prove Gus McCarthy stands out. He has a huge opportunity this weekend to remind people of his quality. Max Deegan is another one at six. There’s been a lot of noise around him and he will be looking to put in a big performance.

“These fixtures are hugely important because Ireland have an ageing squad. Andy Farrell will want to see how these players cope against quality opposition, and this England A side is exceptionally strong. It’s a proper test and exactly what you want at this level.

He also had a word for Connacht pair Matthew Devine and Sean Jansen.

“Keep your eyes on scrum-half Matthew Devine – he hasn’t played much for Connacht and has just announced a one-year deal with Ulster. For me he is one of the most exciting nines in Ireland.

“Sean Jansen coming off the bench is another one to watch. For me, he’s been the form back-row forward in Ireland recently. He’s been outstanding for Connacht over the last few weeks, particularly against Leinster and Zebre. He’s a big, powerful ball-carrier and I’m really looking forward to seeing how he goes.”

Premier Sports will broadcast live and exclusive coverage of Ireland XV v England A across the UK and Ireland, including full match presentation, expert punditry and post-match analysis, as part of its growing commitment to showcasing elite rugby pathways.

Comments

1 Comment
E
Eric Elwood 4 days ago

Looking forward to this match. For Irish players, this is basically an audition for the Italian match which is sandwiched between France and England. Ireland put 100 pts on Portugal and 40 on Georgia with some of these guys last summer. They were outplayed and outmuscled in the corresponding fixture last year. Would be good to see improvement. The back line looks dangerous.

