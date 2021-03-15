12:40pm, 15 March 2021

Ireland will be without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England in Dublin. The pair have both dropped out of the Ireland squad due to injuries sustained in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan was removed with head injury in Murrayfield as the game entered the final 10 minutes, while Ringrose finished the game limping after taking a bang to the ankle.

And the IRFU have today confirmed that both players will be unavailable this weekend and have dropped out of the Ireland squad as a result.

Both players will have their recoveries managed by Leinster ahead of the province’s Champions Cup meeting with Toulon, which comes just one week after the final round of Six Nations fixtures.

Ryan’s injury will be of particular concern, having also missed Ireland’s round two defeat to France with a head injury.

In better news for Andy Farrell, Peter O’Mahony is back in the squad having completed a three-game suspension following his red card in the opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Meanwhile prop Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional injury cover in Murrayfield.

ADVERTISEMENT Ireland head into Saturday’s fixture on the back of two wins from four in the Six Nations. They haven’t beaten England since 2018, losing four games on the bounce to Eddie Jones’ side. Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster) 92 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 51 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 10 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster) 88 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 98 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 33 caps Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 2 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 14 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 21 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 19 caps

Will Connors (Leinster) 9 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 48 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 108 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 62 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 20 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 42 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 74 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 35 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster) 50 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 30 caps Click on the image below to sign up for Super Rugby Aotearoa on RugbyPass:

ADVERTISEMENT