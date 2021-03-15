Ireland will be without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England in Dublin. The pair have both dropped out of the Ireland squad due to injuries sustained in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Scotland.
Ryan was removed with head injury in Murrayfield as the game entered the final 10 minutes, while Ringrose finished the game limping after taking a bang to the ankle.
And the IRFU have today confirmed that both players will be unavailable this weekend and have dropped out of the Ireland squad as a result.
Both players will have their recoveries managed by Leinster ahead of the province’s Champions Cup meeting with Toulon, which comes just one week after the final round of Six Nations fixtures.
Ryan’s injury will be of particular concern, having also missed Ireland’s round two defeat to France with a head injury.
In better news for Andy Farrell, Peter O’Mahony is back in the squad having completed a three-game suspension following his red card in the opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff.
Meanwhile prop Tom O’Toole will remain with Ulster after picking up a knock last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham will stay with the squad having provided additional injury cover in Murrayfield.
Ireland head into Saturday’s fixture on the back of two wins from four in the Six Nations. They haven’t beaten England since 2018, losing four games on the bounce to Eddie Jones’ side.
Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 92 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 51 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 10 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster) 88 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 98 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) 33 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 2 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 14 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 21 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 19 caps
Will Connors (Leinster) 9 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 48 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 108 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 62 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 20 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 10 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 42 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster) 74 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 35 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster) 50 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 30 caps
