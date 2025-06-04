11 rookies named in Ireland summer tour squad

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey will captain an Ireland squad containing 11 uncapped players for their summer tour to Georgia and Portugal.

Casey will become the 112th man to lead the national team and takes over from Caelan Doris, who was a contender to skipper the British and Irish Lions this summer until being ruled out by a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 18 caps since making his debut against Italy in 2021.

Interim head coach Paul O’Connell said: “I would like to congratulate Craig on his selection as captain.

“He’s a real leader with a strong personality. It’s a huge personal honour for him and an opportunity that I know he will relish.”

Tom Ahern, Michael Milne, Shayne Bolton, Nathan Doak, Ben Murphy, Tommy O’Brien, Alex Kendellen, Darragh Murray, Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Smyth and Hugh Gavin will be aiming to make their Ireland debuts next month.

Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley will continue their duel for the fly-half duties after being overlooked by the Lions, but there is no place in the 32-man squad for knee injury victim Robbie Henshaw.

Iain Henderson and Rob Herring have been stood down from the tour after only recently recovering from long-term injuries.

Ireland face George in Tbilisi on July 5 before taking on Portugal in Lisbon a week later.

O’Connell is in charge of the squad due to the absence of Andy Farrell and Simon Easterby with the Lions.

“I believe we have a strong blend of youth and experience for what will be a trip into relatively uncharted territories this July,” O’Connell said.

“Georgia have made great strides in recent years and they have made significant investment in their rugby programme, which has established them amongst the leading emerging sides in international rugby.

“Portugal showcased their attacking prowess during the 2023 World Cup. They play with confidence and we’re expecting another tough test.”

Ireland squad:

Forwards: T Ahern (Munster)*, R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J Boyle (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), M Deegan (Leinster), C Izuchukwu (Ulster), A Kendellen (Munster)*, G McCarthy (Leinster), P McCarthy (Leinster)*, M Milne (Munster)*, D Murray (Connacht)*, T O’Toole (Ulster), C Prendergast (Connacht), S Smyth (Leinster)*, T Stewart (Ulster), N Timoney (Ulster).

Backs: S Bolton (Connacht)*, C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), N Doak (Ulster)*, C Frawley (Leinster), H Gavin (Connacht)*, S McCloskey (Ulster), B Murphy (Connacht)*, C Nash (Munster), J O’Brien (Leinster), T O’Brien (Leinster)*, J Osborne (Leinster), S Prendergast (Leinster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

*denotes uncapped player