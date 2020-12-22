Munster have been handed a major boost with the news that Dave Kilcoyne will return to training this week ahead of the St Stephen’s Day Guinness Pro14 interprovincial derby meeting with Leinster. Kilcoyne has yet to feature for either Munster or Ireland this season following surgery on an ankle injury sustained against Leinster in August, in what was the first match back after the coronavirus-enforced season suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

However the province have confirmed that the loosehead will make a welcome return to training this week ahead of the Thomond Park clash against Leo Cullen’s team.

However Peter O’Mahony is in danger of missing the game having being removed from last weekend’s sensational Heineken Champions Cup win in Clermont with a head injury. The Munster captain will now follow the return to play protocols.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Meanwhile Alex McHenry will also return to training this week having recovered from a thumb injury.

Leinster are likely to send a depleted squad to Limerick for Saturday’s game following a bruising win over Northampton Saints. Yesterday the province confirmed that Garry Ringrose will be unavailable for selection having sustained another jaw injury – the win over Saints was the centre’s first game back since breaking his jaw in October.

There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Rhys Ruddock, Harry Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien, while Johnny Sexton and Caelan Doris will both be rested for the fixture.

Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe Prime target Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul French resistance French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry Boom and bust Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul No country for soft men No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now