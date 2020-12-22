6:43am, 22 December 2020

Munster have been handed a major boost with the news that Dave Kilcoyne will return to training this week ahead of the St Stephen’s Day Guinness Pro14 interprovincial derby meeting with Leinster. Kilcoyne has yet to feature for either Munster or Ireland this season following surgery on an ankle injury sustained against Leinster in August, in what was the first match back after the coronavirus-enforced season suspension.

However the province have confirmed that the loosehead will make a welcome return to training this week ahead of the Thomond Park clash against Leo Cullen’s team.

However Peter O’Mahony is in danger of missing the game having being removed from last weekend’s sensational Heineken Champions Cup win in Clermont with a head injury. The Munster captain will now follow the return to play protocols.

Meanwhile Alex McHenry will also return to training this week having recovered from a thumb injury.

Leinster are likely to send a depleted squad to Limerick for Saturday’s game following a bruising win over Northampton Saints. Yesterday the province confirmed that Garry Ringrose will be unavailable for selection having sustained another jaw injury – the win over Saints was the centre’s first game back since breaking his jaw in October.

There are also doubts surrounding the fitness of Rhys Ruddock, Harry Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien, while Johnny Sexton and Caelan Doris will both be rested for the fixture.