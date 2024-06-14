Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
LIVE
40'
Today
10:00
Today
13:00
World Rugby U20 Championship

Ireland include four uncapped players in U20 Championship squad

By Liam Heagney
Ireland captain Evan O’Connell speaks to his U20s teammates after a Six Nations match in March (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland have become the latest country to confirm their 30-strong squad for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship, new head coach Willie Faloon naming Evan O’Connell – the nephew of the legendary Paul – as skipper of a group that contains four uncapped players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forwards Max Flynn and Mikey Yarr along with backs Ruben Moloney and Jake O’Riordan are the rookies added to the squad that Richie Murphy guided to within a whisker of another U20s Six Nations title. They finished the campaign in March unbeaten but lost out to England by a bonus point.

Murphy has since moved on to take charge of the Ulster first team following the departure of Dan McFarland, a development that has led to Faloon stepping up from his role as assistant to take charge for his first campaign.

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus speak about potential captains for the Wales Test

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus speak about potential captains for the Wales Test

A statement read: “Head Coach Willie Faloon has named his 30-player Ireland squad for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. The tournament, taking place in the Cape Town region, runs over five match days from June 29 to July 19.

“Having led Ireland through the U20 Six Nations, Evan O’Connell has been named captain for the Championship, as Faloon’s side prepare to face Australia, Italy and Georgia in Pool B. O’Connell, Brian Gleeson, Danny Sheahan, Hugh Gavin and Sam Berman are the five returning players from last year’s tournament, when Ireland finished runners-up behind France.”

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
Ireland U20
10:30
29 Jun 24
Italy U20
All Stats and Data

Faloon said: “It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for the World Rugby U20 Championship. It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we will need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”

Ireland U20 Championship squad
Forwards (17):
Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (captain)
James McKillop (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)
Max Flynn (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)*
Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)
Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)*
Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs (13):
Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)
Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Wilhelm de Klerk (UCD RFC/Ulster)
Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Sam Berman (Terenure RFC/Ulster)
Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)*
Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*
*Denotes uncapped at U20s level

Ireland U20 pool fixtures
Saturday, June 29: vs Italy, DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 4.30pm local time/3.30pm Irish time
Thursday, July 4: vs Georgia, Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, 2pm local time/1pm Irish time
Tuesday, July 9: vs Australia, Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, 2pm local time/1pm Irish time

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

3

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

4

Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final

5

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

6

'Huge... rapid... I don't think I've seen a more complete athlete'

7

RFU statement: Beno Obano banned after red card decision upheld

8

'As a Kiwi myself and Rassie as a South African, those are things you don’t forget'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE

'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.'

Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series

FEATURE

Leinster 'sitting on a sharp stick' for running of the Bulls

It's uplifting for the URC that Ireland's most successful province are under pressure to deliver in Pretoria.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Adrian 2 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

Having watched it last night, I’m not sure that the Brumby style is the answer. For mine, they were steamrolled by a team that barely got out of second gear. I don't think it was caused by the style or their strategy, but simply by an opposition pack that was all over them. We (Australia) have to find a tight 5 from other teams and OS. AAA would only just sneak in, and Frost for the bench. I'd have to say, that not picking OS players for Wales is risky. ie no Sio and Skeleton in the pack. Same for guys heading OS but available (eg Swinton) Loops like Valetini, LSL, Tuopo, Rodda, Uelese will have a lot to do. At least they are big enough to do it.

100 Go to comments
S
Simon 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Pfft..! same as last week why don’t you just give them all 10’s. Just stroking their egos a little more they aren’t that good.

5 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

The Blues are playing NH rugby under Vern Cotter. Ignoring the talent in the backline for endless pick and goes and rolling mauls. It’s winning rugby on the scoreboard but it fails to excite or bring in the NZ spectators. That said it’s a shame players like Heem and Lam have been ignored by the AB selectors with preference given to endless inadequate Crusaders backs.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Nice article..great to have so much back story. Love”the wee one”

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

poms leading with the lip weeks before kickoff what else is new

30 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match

Sam Whitelock , Crusader and All Black great, playing his last game at Twickenham, how fitting. A fine man off the field, his contribution to rugby has been massive. Fantastic he is being coached, ( and fitting ), in this game by 5 times winning former Crusaders coach, Robbie Deans. I know that Crusaders Chay Fihaki, ( what a great second half of season he had on the wing )and Fergus Burke are playing in this game too. Fergus showed his class when he returned late in the season for the Crusaders.

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 9 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

_‘I think this NZ side is there for the taking’_ Which NZ side? The ABs squad hasn’t been named yet.

30 Go to comments
C
Craig 9 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Hey guys UK, we here in NZ are looking forward to you coming here supporting and playing some good hard rugby.

30 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Agree with Andy Goode selection the one I disagree with is Marler starting think he be better as replacement to have his experience will be invaluable to finish match off

30 Go to comments
V
Vellies 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Most overrated player in the world after George North…

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 11 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

Get SA out NH rugby , the whole things become a joke

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 11 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Some might say the French hate to lose consistently down under and fear playing the ABs on their own turf. Keeping their best players at home gives them a valid excuse. Club rugby in the north is not entertaining for me but means something to local fans who are multitude. A better product is the international game and imo SRP. To each his own. World cups do count for something and France has yet to reach that pinnacle - despite all the reasons (excuses) for not getting there. You are only as good as your last game and the record book tells the story. France is cow-towing to clubs under the cover of fearing the ABs. If the ABs sent a second tier side to the NH, it would be a hollow experience for opponents and crowds yet this writer is lauding the French decision. Spurious.

52 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 12 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Good game. Vern and his coaching team had them well prepared. Akira is showing more energy this season - a lack of which has probably kept him from Jason Ryan’s teams. Too bad we are just seeing this version as he is departing for Japan. Good to see the hard edge of this pack after many years of talent but inconsistency. Have to agree that Funaki’s over-the-head kick was funny for the expletive that Vern blasted!!!

5 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 14 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Such a boring game, Brumbies didn’t turn up

5 Go to comments
C
C.D. 15 hours ago
After sidestepping disaster Biarritz are plotting route out of the woods

I've been a BO supporter for over two decades and this past season was the toughest I've ever experienced as a sports fan in general. I'm relieved that things are finally pointing upwards. Also, it's good to see an English source finally covering this story in detail.

1 Go to comments
C
Cillian 16 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

An bhfuil Quinlan ag déanamh comparáid faoi dheireadh a career agus deireadh career O’Mahony? Tá difríocht ollmhór idir an mbeirt acu, cé gur chaith an mbeirt acu geansaí uimhir a 6. Tá i bhfad níos mó rugbaí imeartha ag O’Mahony ag leibhéal ard. Ní raibh mórán ar siúl ag Quinlan ó 2008 ar aghaidh seachas cúpla léim sa síneadh amach. Cé go raibh said proifisiúnta i gcoinne na hOspreys, bhí cumas orthu go raibh siad tuirseach. O’Mahony san áireamh.

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 16 hours ago
'Brings a bit of niggle': Gregor Townsend assessment of uncapped Scots

Shrewd selections from toonie, looking forward to seeing how the young guns go…!!!

1 Go to comments
m
mjp89 16 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

It would be really on brand for Borthwick's England to eke out a mediocre win over Japan, get absolutely annihilated in the first test, and then become the first team in 30 years to beat NZ at Eden Park.

30 Go to comments
J
Jan 16 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Ah yes, Andy Goode. The man who knows what the Ireland players said to Etzebeth after their RWC test.

30 Go to comments
F
Flankly 17 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Zebo's fantasy world. Complete misunderstanding of what Rassie is about.

3 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final Bold RG Snyman call made as Munster change 4 for Glasgow semi-final
Search