Sam Prendergast starts as Ireland hand debut to Tommy O’Brien

Tommy O’Brien and Darragh Murray will make their Ireland debuts in Saturday’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interim head coach Paul O’Connell has named a further four uncapped players among the replacements, with the 15 players on duty with the British and Irish Lions creating opportunities for new faces to make an impact for Ireland.

Leinster winger Tommy O’Brien has been named in a back three alongside Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale, who is one try short of reaching a century of points for Ireland.

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025. Download Now British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

Connacht’s Murray is in a second-row partnership with Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu.

Munster’s Michael Milne and Tom Ahern and Connacht’s Jack Aungier and Ben Murphy are the uncapped players on the bench.

Georgia Ireland All Stats and Data

Munster scrum-half Craig Casey will captain the team for the first time.

O’Connell said: “I have been impressed by the application of the squad ahead of this two-Test tour and Saturday’s game presents an exciting opportunity for this group of players.

“To Craig, I would like to congratulate him on his first game as captain. Craig has taken to captaincy impressively. He’s going to relish leading his country and I know how keen he is to make his mark alongside the rest of the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This weekend is also an extra special one for six players who are set to make their international debuts.

“To Tommy and Darragh, who get the chance to start, as well as the four others who will be ready to make their mark from the bench, I wish them well and the squad are determined to make it a memorable occasion for them and their families.

“Though light in terms of international caps in some areas, there’s also a nice blend of experience in the squad.”

Saturday’s game at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium is the first of two summer Tests for Ireland, who then travel to Lisbon a week later to face Portugal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland:

15: Jimmy O’Brien

14: Tommy O’Brien

13: Jamie Osborne

12: Stuart McCloskey

11: Jacob Stockdale

10: Sam Prendergast

9: Craig Casey

1: Jack Boyle

2: Gus McCarthy

3: Thomas Clarkson

4: Cormac Izuchukwu

5: Darragh Murray

6: Ryan Baird

7: Nick Timoney

8: Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16: Tom Stewart

17: Michael Milne

18: Jack Aungier

19: Tom Ahern

20: Cian Prendergast

21: Ben Murphy

22: Jack Crowley

23: Calvin Nash