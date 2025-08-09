Northern Edition
Today
08:00
Women's Internationals

Ireland fall to Canada in final warm-up game before Women’s Rugby World Cup

By PA
Beibhinn Parsons of Ireland celebrates after scoring her side's first try during the Women's Rugby World Cup warm-up match between Ireland and Canada at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Canada scored seven tries on their way to a 47-26 victory over Ireland in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

Ireland made 10 changes as they prepare for their first game of the tournament against Japan on August 24 but they were second best in Belfast.

Canada raced into an early 14-0 lead as Florence Symonds and Justine Pelletier touched down under the posts.

Canada’s Daleaka Menin was then sent to the sin bin for high contact on Ivana Kiripati and they were made to pay when the hosts halved the deficit through Beibhinn Parsons’ try in the corner.

Pelletier restored the 14-point lead for Canada before Ireland were reduced to 14 players when captain Neve Jones was shown yellow for conceding too many penalties.

Menin barged over for a fourth try before Paige Farries helped make it 33-7 at the break.

Julia Schell walked under the sticks to push Canada over the 40-mark but Ireland started to score points of their own.

Anna McGann helped herself to a couple of tries and Parson scored a third unanswered try before Canada’s Sophie de Goede capped off the win.


Comments

4 Comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 7 days ago

In the 25th minute Canada scored a try under the posts & the conversion was duly taken. When Ireland got to the Halfway Line, the Canadian 2 was having a thigh tapped up. Why do they get Medical attention right near where the Kick-off is happening? I’m not picking on Canada here as it happens too frequently in many other games as well. It is something that is creeping into the game, maybe to slow the game down.


Can/should anything be done? Should the Team defending the restart be made to have their drinks & any Medical condition on/beyond their own 10m Line for example?

C
Can I have a word your Honour? 7 days ago

Just asking as a neutral but…


When Parsons scored Ireland’s 1st try (circa 19:47), while she released the ball in the tackle but then picked it up again to score unopposed, was the pick-up legal? Parsons had her back to the Try Line with both feet also closer to the Try Line than the ball then picked the ball up, spun 180 & ran for the try.


Having being tackled & released the ball, if the player is not already, does the player have to get back onside or does the Ball Carrier have ‘privileges’?


Is that a situation that needs to be clarified or tightened up by World Rugby?

S
SadersMan 7 days ago

The reason she could play on & score was because the ruck was over. The Canadian pillars had fallen through & only Irish were left. So, no ruck, play on. Try.


But if the ruck was still intact, then a player in a front position like that can’t pick & go. They’d be offside.

R
Rob 7 days ago

This was seen in the 2019 WC as Japan made a tactic of it, it’s only relevant if the carrier isn’t held

Load More Comments

49

