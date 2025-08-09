Ireland fall to Canada in final warm-up game before Women’s Rugby World Cup

Canada scored seven tries on their way to a 47-26 victory over Ireland in their final Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up match.

Ireland made 10 changes as they prepare for their first game of the tournament against Japan on August 24 but they were second best in Belfast.

Canada raced into an early 14-0 lead as Florence Symonds and Justine Pelletier touched down under the posts.

Canada’s Daleaka Menin was then sent to the sin bin for high contact on Ivana Kiripati and they were made to pay when the hosts halved the deficit through Beibhinn Parsons’ try in the corner.

Pelletier restored the 14-point lead for Canada before Ireland were reduced to 14 players when captain Neve Jones was shown yellow for conceding too many penalties.

Menin barged over for a fourth try before Paige Farries helped make it 33-7 at the break.

Julia Schell walked under the sticks to push Canada over the 40-mark but Ireland started to score points of their own.

Anna McGann helped herself to a couple of tries and Parson scored a third unanswered try before Canada’s Sophie de Goede capped off the win.