Ireland have added two players – Leinster pair Jack Conan and Ed Byrne – to their squad ahead of next Sunday’s round two Guinness Six Nations clash with France in Dublin following last Sunday’s loss to Wales in Cardiff.

It was also confirmed that Peter O’Mahony, the back row who was red-carded in the opening round defeat, will appear before an independent disciplinary hearing later on Tuesday.

Ireland also have injury concerns surrounding skipper Johnny Sexton and James Ryan, who were both taken off during the Six Nations game in Cardiff.

An IRFU statement issued on Tuesday morning read: “Johnny Sexton and James Ryan will go through the graduated return to play protocols this week. Peter O’Mahony will have a Six Nations disciplinary hearing today following the red card received at the weekend.

“Jack Conan has joined the group at the IRFU’s high performance centre today and Ryan Baird will again train with the Ireland squad this week.

“Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the trip to Cardiff, has also remained with the squad. Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster after spending some time with the national squad last week.” Byrne, 27, earned three caps off the bench during the autumn but had been left out of Farrell’s original squad for the Six Nations and while his name wasn’t mentioned in the lead-up to last Sunday’s game, he is now officially part of the squad.

Conan, meanwhile, hasn’t been capped during the Farrell era, the 28-year-old winning his last cap in the September 2019 World Cup win over Scotland in Yokohama. The Leinster No8 picked up a broken foot injury in that game which ended his finals campaign and he didn’t get the chance to play last year, his autumn Test level availability after his provincial return disrupted by a neck issue.