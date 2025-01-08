Ioan Lloyd reportedly set to switch Welsh regions

Scarlets fly-half Ioan Lloyd is poised to join Welsh rivals Cardiff, WalesOnline have reported.

The 23-year-old is in his second season at Parc y Scarlets, having joined from Bristol Bears in 2023, whose academy he came through.

Though his return to Wales was designed to kickstart Lloyd’s career at fly-half after primarily being deployed as a full-back in the Gallagher Premiership, he has largely played second fiddle to Sam Costelow with the Scarlets.

Lloyd found himself in a similar position for Wales in early 2024 as well, as four of his five appearances in the Guinness Six Nations were from the bench with Costelow starting. The one start he did get, against England, was due to an injury to his Scarlets team-mate.

The Welshman was on the receiving end of some fierce criticism following the loss to England, with former Ireland international Hannah Tyrell saying he is “not up to it”.

“Unfortunately for Lloyd at 10,” she said, “he just doesn’t seem to be up to it and didn’t really know what to do other than kick it up in the air to their (England’s) strength in Freddie Steward or try those crossfield kicks… they just weren’t working out for him.

“For Wales to do well I think they need someone else to step in there at 10 but I don’t really know who to be honest because (Sam) Costelow’s not up to it either.”

A move to the Welsh capital would be reminiscent of his time in Bristol playing behind Callum Sheedy, who made the move to Cardiff from the Bears last summer.

The switch could breathe new life into the seven-cap international’s Wales career though, after Warren Gatland omitted him from both Wales’ July tour of Australia and their Autumn Nations Series.

WalesOnline also reported that Costelow is set to stay put in Llanelli despite being linked to a potential move to Leicester Tigers.