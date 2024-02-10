Select Edition

Irish pundit slams Wales’ Ioan Lloyd for not being ‘up to it’ after England defeat

By Finn Morton
Ioan Lloyd of Wales in action during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 03, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Former Ireland international Hannah Tyrrell believes Wales need to make an urgent change at flyhalf after Warren Gatland’s men were unable to hang on for what would’ve been a famous win at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

At just 22 years of age, Ioan Lloyd was the man wearing Wales’ No. 10 jersey as the visitors looked to beat England at the famed rugby venue for just the fourth time since 1988.

Wales struck first as referee James Doleman awarded a penalty try in the 17th minute on the back of the forwards’ tidy work at the set-piece. The decision also saw England go down to 13 men as Ethan Roots joined Ollie Cheesum in the sin bin.

The visitors wouldn’t score for about 20 minutes, though, until halfback Tomos Williams created something special out of nothing by linking up with flanker Alex Mann for a sensational try.

But that was it for Wales. England kept their traditional rugby rivals scoreless for the entire second half, and that came back to haunt the Welsh in the end.

Playmaker George Ford kicked a penalty in the 71st minute to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the Test. It proved to be the match-winning score, too, as they won 16-14.

Following Wales’ second loss in as many Six Nations matches in 2024, Irish rugby pundit Hannah Tyrell has called out flyhalf Ioan Lloyd for not being “up to it” at international level.

“At times they gave us glimpses of some really nice, free-flowing rugby,” Tyrrell said on an RTE Rugby panel post-game. “We saw that wonderful try… exploiting that weakness in the English defence.

“Other than that, particularly their attack looked deficit or devoid of any sort of imagination about how they’re going to suffocate that English defence.

“Unfortunately for Lloyd at 10, he just doesn’t seem to be up to it and didn’t really know what to do other than kick it up in the air to their (England’s) strength in Freddie Steward or try those crossfield kicks… they just weren’t working out for him.

“For Wales to do well I think they need someone else to step in there at 10 but I don’t really know who to be honest because (Sam) Costelow’s not up to it either.”

It was a thrilling match in the end with both teams putting themselves in at least a mathematical position to win the clash at the death, But whether it was a good game is still up for debate.

Former Ireland and British & Irish Lions backrower Stephen Ferris unleashed a blunt summary of what he thought of the match post-game.

“It was such a low-quality game in terms of the skillset on show, the attacking ability from both sides,” Ferris said on the same panel as Tyrrell.

“We’re talking about Freddie Steward, well we certainly were here in the studio, about getting player of the match just because he was taking high balls all afternoon. Tommy Reffell, as well, brilliant around the breakdown.

“But not that much ball carrying and getting in behind each other’s defences. For me, it was a low-quality game.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Wales, either. Next up for Cymru is a trip to Dublin where they’ll face Six Nations favourites Ireland on February 24.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rodrigo 31 minutes ago
'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'

Townsend is right, scots were robbed…

4 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'

But Townsend is not complaining that DVDM got away with an obvious offside on his own goal line that should have been a yellow card

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Joe Schmidt on hand as Waratahs suffer trial game shocker to Reds

Reds’ “offence”? We speak english here not American. Their fine attack offended noone.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 5 hours ago
Rugby Australia respond to leaked document demanding Rebels-Moana merge

Oh no 😣. Phil Waugh seems even more clueless than his predecessors.

1 Go to comments
T
Turkish 7 hours ago
Ireland branded 'the most difficult match in world rugby'

Great to see Italy be so competitive, great to see Ireland try to be the most consistent team a la the ABs, everyone plays better than in those teams.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 7 hours ago
Second-half comeback sees unconvincing England edge past Wales

Fin . Yes . You are right. Ford was very integral to it. Thats why everyone is saying England failed to impress AGAIN . Skin of the teeth . Have to do a lot better was Lawrences verdict . This fella has 90 odd caps and he is trying to learn to run an attacking back line . At some point the penny will drop with Borthwick when he works out what and who is stopping England from developing . You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Get the youngsters in who arent frightened to fail .and to whom it comes naturally and not have to learn how to do it .

3 Go to comments
N
Nick 7 hours ago
Springboks on verge of multi-million dollar investment deal

CVC has a less than 20% stake in 6N. It’s happening all over. However, the money is welcome surely in this climate.

4 Go to comments
A
Anthony 9 hours ago
Second-half comeback sees unconvincing England edge past Wales

Well . It was better but not much. Ford played better too but where oh where are the incisive breaks that destroy the opposition . Englands attack just about does enough . Johnny wilko said afterwards we go backwards then start to sort the problem . Why not start on a higher plain and go on from there. We can all see that. I cant wait to see either Smith given the chance to do better than this mediocre attack .

3 Go to comments
C
Chris 10 hours ago
Boks can relax as Ireland face world rankings impasse

Who cares about rankings, the NH maybe, the SH care about winning world cups.

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 10 hours ago
'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'

Stop whining. The evidence was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Nothing controversial here. 💩 happens. Get over it. And, next time, make sure you don’t need a four minute TMO review to win the match.

4 Go to comments
J
Jen 10 hours ago
'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'

I think that TMOs are probably scared making these calls at this point because of all the backlash they get from the public when it’s perceived to be the wrong decision. I think in this case it was pretty obvious the ball was on the ground, though. Dunno how it can be made easier to get to the right decision.

4 Go to comments
L
Lewis 11 hours ago
France survive dramatic finale to beat Scotland

The try definitely should have been allowed, everyone knows it. Sorry stuff, rugby lost.

1 Go to comments
H
Henrik 13 hours ago
France player ratings vs Scotland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

“Oh so near” …. the Scots a bit on the unlucky side …. and to those who are of the belief, Les Blues should be holders of the Webb Ellis 🏆, Marseille and Edinburgh offered very little to support such claim

2 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 13 hours ago
France vs Scotland | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

In the universe of decisions going the right or wrong way on the day - France are even now. Scotland will feel very unlucky. But to be fair, Scotland let the game go again. Allowed the French back in. That 10 minutes of kicking tennis was a waste of valuable time that should have been used in putting another score on France who didn’t look dangerous at all today. Galthie lives to fight another day.

4 Go to comments
A
Alex 13 hours ago
France vs Scotland | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Scotland were absolutely, 100% definitively robbed there. I’m not the least bit of a Scotland supporter, couldn’t be further from it (I support England), but my goodness, Scotland was robbed plain as day. That ball was down and I’d call those angles as conclusive as you could get.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 19 hours ago
Four England talking points as Wales make Twickenham Six Nations visit

“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play

1 Go to comments
f
finn 19 hours ago
Gats knows how to beat blitz but do Wales have the players to do it? – Andy Goode

This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.

1 Go to comments
I
Izumi 19 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.

6 Go to comments
P
Pecos 1 days ago
Crusaders beat Bristol in historic Ashton Gate fixture

What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 1 days ago
NRL star Joey Manu's move to French rugby all but confirmed

So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.

5 Go to comments
