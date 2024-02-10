'I think the images are quite clear': Galthie's take on final call in Scotland-France
France head coach Fabian Galthie believes referee Nic Berry made the right call on the final play of France’s 20-16 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.
Scotland forward Sam Skinner crashed over the line right in front of Berry with the clock in the red.
The on-field referee didn’t award a try on the spot, indicating the ball was held up before telling Scotland players ‘I’m going to check it’.
The on-field decision of ‘no try’ then required the TMO to find conclusive evidence of a grounding but the arm of Poloso Tuilagi clouded the view of a contentious grounding.
The ball was originally placed on a foot before appearing to roll down onto the ground which was communicated to Berry by the TMO. But the TMO backtracked on his comments and found the footage inconclusive, making the on-field call stand.
Galthie backed Berry’s initial decision as correct in his post-match comments.
“I think the images are quite clear from the start and I don’t see how he [the referee] can make any other decision,” Galthie said.
“The referee said it was not a try. But we are in Edinburgh with crazy pressure. He referred it to the video referee [TMO].
“The on the field referee is very well placed, he said it was not a try. But anything can happen, we are used to that … I experienced it like this week, with great happiness, with great pleasure.
“It is not the first time we have had difficult moments, it is like that and we build from that. That is rugby, That is sport, for us that is the essence of it.
“We are the French team, I promised you the French team would win again.”
France’s win was ranked as “one of the greatest” that Galthie has been a part of, after the immense disappointment of the opening round.
Missing star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, France were demolished 38-17 by Ireland in Marseille which piled pressure on the side.
Heading to Murrayfield was a must-win for France against a strong Scotland side. Although they did not play “perfect rugby”, the win was special after a “complicated” week.
“Honestly, there are many, many emotions,” he said.
“It’s perhaps a bit stupid what I’m going to say, but it’s one of my greatest victories with the France team. We had a complicated week. We have really become closer between us.
“We wanted to do it for us and we did it. I’m very happy for some players and the group. I say it again, it is one of my greatest victories with the fifteen of France.”
Oh no 😣. Phil Waugh seems even more clueless than his predecessors.1 Go to comments
Great to see Italy be so competitive, great to see Ireland try to be the most consistent team a la the ABs, everyone plays better than in those teams.1 Go to comments
Fin . Yes . You are right. Ford was very integral to it. Thats why everyone is saying England failed to impress AGAIN . Skin of the teeth . Have to do a lot better was Lawrences verdict . This fella has 90 odd caps and he is trying to learn to run an attacking back line . At some point the penny will drop with Borthwick when he works out what and who is stopping England from developing . You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Get the youngsters in who arent frightened to fail .and to whom it comes naturally and not have to learn how to do it .3 Go to comments
CVC has a less than 20% stake in 6N. It’s happening all over. However, the money is welcome surely in this climate.4 Go to comments
Well . It was better but not much. Ford played better too but where oh where are the incisive breaks that destroy the opposition . Englands attack just about does enough . Johnny wilko said afterwards we go backwards then start to sort the problem . Why not start on a higher plain and go on from there. We can all see that. I cant wait to see either Smith given the chance to do better than this mediocre attack .3 Go to comments
Who cares about rankings, the NH maybe, the SH care about winning world cups.6 Go to comments
Stop whining. The evidence was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Nothing controversial here. 💩 happens. Get over it. And, next time, make sure you don’t need a four minute TMO review to win the match.2 Go to comments
I think that TMOs are probably scared making these calls at this point because of all the backlash they get from the public when it’s perceived to be the wrong decision. I think in this case it was pretty obvious the ball was on the ground, though. Dunno how it can be made easier to get to the right decision.2 Go to comments
The try definitely should have been allowed, everyone knows it. Sorry stuff, rugby lost.1 Go to comments
“Oh so near” …. the Scots a bit on the unlucky side …. and to those who are of the belief, Les Blues should be holders of the Webb Ellis 🏆, Marseille and Edinburgh offered very little to support such claim2 Go to comments
In the universe of decisions going the right or wrong way on the day - France are even now. Scotland will feel very unlucky. But to be fair, Scotland let the game go again. Allowed the French back in. That 10 minutes of kicking tennis was a waste of valuable time that should have been used in putting another score on France who didn’t look dangerous at all today. Galthie lives to fight another day.4 Go to comments
Scotland were absolutely, 100% definitively robbed there. I’m not the least bit of a Scotland supporter, couldn’t be further from it (I support England), but my goodness, Scotland was robbed plain as day. That ball was down and I’d call those angles as conclusive as you could get.4 Go to comments
“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play1 Go to comments
This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.1 Go to comments
I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.6 Go to comments
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!19 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.19 Go to comments