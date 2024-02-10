'I think the images are quite clear': Galthie's take on final call in Scotland-France

France head coach Fabian Galthie believes referee Nic Berry made the right call on the final play of France’s 20-16 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland forward Sam Skinner crashed over the line right in front of Berry with the clock in the red.

The on-field referee didn’t award a try on the spot, indicating the ball was held up before telling Scotland players ‘I’m going to check it’.

The on-field decision of ‘no try’ then required the TMO to find conclusive evidence of a grounding but the arm of Poloso Tuilagi clouded the view of a contentious grounding.

The ball was originally placed on a foot before appearing to roll down onto the ground which was communicated to Berry by the TMO. But the TMO backtracked on his comments and found the footage inconclusive, making the on-field call stand.

Galthie backed Berry’s initial decision as correct in his post-match comments.

“I think the images are quite clear from the start and I don’t see how he [the referee] can make any other decision,” Galthie said.

“The referee said it was not a try. But we are in Edinburgh with crazy pressure. He referred it to the video referee [TMO].

“The on the field referee is very well placed, he said it was not a try. But anything can happen, we are used to that … I experienced it like this week, with great happiness, with great pleasure.

“It is not the first time we have had difficult moments, it is like that and we build from that. That is rugby, That is sport, for us that is the essence of it.

“We are the French team, I promised you the French team would win again.”

France’s win was ranked as “one of the greatest” that Galthie has been a part of, after the immense disappointment of the opening round.

Missing star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, France were demolished 38-17 by Ireland in Marseille which piled pressure on the side.

Heading to Murrayfield was a must-win for France against a strong Scotland side. Although they did not play “perfect rugby”, the win was special after a “complicated” week.

“Honestly, there are many, many emotions,” he said.

“It’s perhaps a bit stupid what I’m going to say, but it’s one of my greatest victories with the France team. We had a complicated week. We have really become closer between us.

“We wanted to do it for us and we did it. I’m very happy for some players and the group. I say it again, it is one of my greatest victories with the fifteen of France.”