'Did you lie to me?': Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron divides opinion over stern telling off
Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron has divided opinion over her treatment of the captains in the U20 Six Nations match between England Wales.
Following a scuffle between both sides Barrett-Theron dragged both captains for a stern word where she expressed her disappointment over being “lied to”.
The unique style of communication sparked a fiery debate over whether it was condescending and patronising way to get the message across.
“Boys, I’m not mad, I’m just really disappointed,” she said to the captains.
“Because you both gave me buy in before the game in the changing room, that you would be able to control your players.
“So, did you lie to me or is it something you can fix from now?”
Both captains promptly agreed to fix the behaviour to which she replied “thank you, please speak to both of your teams.”
Some described it as “mothering” the players whilst others applauded Barrett-Theron for bringing her authority with her own style.
Many highlighted the possible double standard, pointing to Nigel Owens as an example of a referee exerting their authority with personality which was accepted with praise.
A ref injecting their own personality….I’m a big advocate.
It didn’t do @Nigelrefowens any harm, did it?
— Sean B (@sean747butler) February 10, 2024
It was funny when Nigel Owens used to make these sorts of comments.
Why is it any different here?
— Reece Smith (@WelshQuinRugby) February 10, 2024
Good communication. Makes her point very clearly and the players respond positively. It’s only patronising if the recipients feel patronised. I don’t think they did. They agreed and spoke to their players. Wouldn’t have worked in other situations, but she judged it well here.
— Quin of the north (@Rawdogg15) February 10, 2024
Nothing wrong with that at all – if this was Nigel Owen’s saying this wouldn’t even be a discussion (can’t comment on her performance as didn’t watch the game) but in this clip nothing to see imo
— Steve Beesley (@beesleysteve1) February 10, 2024
I think it’s borderline. People will take it differently and to me it comes across quite patronising. As much as the referee demands respect from the players, the referee needs to show it back. Gone are the days of being able to say things like that and what Nigel Owens said.
— Callum Williamson (@Sh3tl4nd) February 10, 2024
Nothing wrong how Aimee handled this. If behave like a child you must treated like one.
Case closed!
— Vuyo Zangqa (@vuyozangqa) February 10, 2024
