'Gutted' Gregor Townsend says Scotland win 'taken away'
Gregor Townsend felt Scotland were robbed of victory over France as he expressed bewilderment that the officials failed to award them a try in the last action of a dramatic Murrayfield showdown.
Les Bleus claimed a 20-16 win in Edinburgh to get their Guinness Six Nations campaign up and running – but only after referee Nic Berry and TMO Brian MacNeice spent several minutes deliberating over whether home substitute Sam Skinner had grounded the ball on the try-line before deciding that it had been held up by the boot of French replacement Yoram Moefana.
Scotland’s supporters, players and staff – having seen pictures of the incident on the big screen – were convinced they were about to be awarded a match-winning try, and the officials were loudly booed by the home crowd when they stuck with the original call not to give the score.
“We were celebrating in the coaches’ box having seen the pictures of the ball being placed down on the tryline after having been on the player’s boot,” said head coach Townsend, visibly angered.
“That was also after hearing the communication to the referee from the TMO to say that the ball started on the foot and then went on the ground.
“The ref then says, ‘I can also see that (ball) on the ground’ then their last interaction was ‘hang on, let’s look at that other angle….yeah, it’s inconclusive now, stick with your on-field decision’.
“It was TMO-driven. If the referee is seeing the pictures we were all seeing in the stadium, maybe it’s on his shoulders as well to say, ‘that’s the ball down, that’s a try’. But the TMO was the one who changed his mind and said, ‘stick with your on-field decision.’
“I don’t understand the rationale. When you see the pictures, and when you also see the conversation, they have already said between them that the ball has been placed on the tryline.”
The Scots led for most of the match after taking a seventh-minute lead through Ben White.
France, who also scored a first-half try through Gael Fickou, managed to survive 10 minutes with 14 men after Uini Atonio was sin-binned just before the break and eventually got themselves ahead for the first time in the 70th minute through Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s try.
“I’m absolutely gutted for the players,” said Townsend. “The way the game was going in the second half, I didn’t think there would be any points scored at one stage – we were in control.
“But we did make an error that led to a scrum that led to a try. At the time, I thought it was going to be really difficult to score the required five points.
“It was then a fantastic effort to win the ball back, for Kyle Rowe to make his break and for Finn (Russell) to win the ball back and set us up on the tryline.
“The emotions straight after that when I saw the pictures were, ‘what a fantastic win, what a team to come back.
“To play so well, go behind and come back, what a great victory for our supporters, then it’s taken away from you.
“It’s sport, we know that, and we have to be better. That’s why you play and coach – to win but also to get better. We have to make sure we take winning and losing out of the hands of referees and TMOs.”
Asked if he felt the officials had done their jobs properly, Townsend said: “I’ll leave that to you guys to decide.
“All I can say is that we were celebrating a win, our players and a lot of our supporters were by the pictures we saw. We could hear the conversations.
“Gavin Hastings (former Scotland international) was in front of us, and the media were turning round a few times as well to ask, and I’m saying, ‘yeah, it’s a try’.
“I’ll leave it to you guys to make any comment more than that, but we believe it was a try.”
Laws state that if the on field decision is no try, under the protocol the TMO must find clear and obvious evidence from the available broadcast angles of grounding on or over the line to award the try.
Comments on RugbyPass
Who cares about rankings, the NH maybe, the SH care about winning world cups.6 Go to comments
Stop whining. The evidence was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Nothing controversial here. 💩 happens. Get over it. And, next time, make sure you don’t need a four minute TMO review to win the match.2 Go to comments
I think that TMOs are probably scared making these calls at this point because of all the backlash they get from the public when it’s perceived to be the wrong decision. I think in this case it was pretty obvious the ball was on the ground, though. Dunno how it can be made easier to get to the right decision.2 Go to comments
The try definitely should have been allowed, everyone knows it. Sorry stuff, rugby lost.1 Go to comments
“Oh so near” …. the Scots a bit on the unlucky side …. and to those who are of the belief, Les Blues should be holders of the Webb Ellis 🏆, Marseille and Edinburgh offered very little to support such claim2 Go to comments
In the universe of decisions going the right or wrong way on the day - France are even now. Scotland will feel very unlucky. But to be fair, Scotland let the game go again. Allowed the French back in. That 10 minutes of kicking tennis was a waste of valuable time that should have been used in putting another score on France who didn’t look dangerous at all today. Galthie lives to fight another day.4 Go to comments
Scotland were absolutely, 100% definitively robbed there. I’m not the least bit of a Scotland supporter, couldn’t be further from it (I support England), but my goodness, Scotland was robbed plain as day. That ball was down and I’d call those angles as conclusive as you could get.4 Go to comments
“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play1 Go to comments
This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.1 Go to comments
I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.6 Go to comments
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!19 Go to comments
In the 90 odd caps Ford has somehow been given one cannot say he has been a standout game changer . Argentina game excepted . He did one of two things he knows . He kicked the ball. Very very well . For years England have failed time after time to raise above the very average . Recently Ford has spoken about running the ball and exciting the supporters . But did anyone see it much against Italy. They were the worst team at converting possession in the 22. Marcus would have demanded the ball and hey presto . Lets see if his talk is just that against Wales .1 Go to comments
South Africa didn't have a great four years before 2019 and won the World Cup. Ireland and France conquered the world for four years before 2023 and went out in the QFs. The World Cup cycle is a silly thing to think about.19 Go to comments
“We had the best defence at the World Cup,” …. well if that’s the attitude paired with selfishness (à voir the interview with Ntamack) and the typical french fondling of their “superstars”, it comes as little surprise to me, we see Les Bleues underachieving (as compared to the talent they have within their team)1 Go to comments
I smell rat sh1t6 Go to comments
Super Rugby averaged 8 tries/game in 2023 & so far this season the GP is averaging 6 tries/game. So I’m not sure about the GP showing “the way for rugby”. More like waking up. Heck, I even remember when SH refs were being criticised by the North for allowing matches to “flow”. Sounds all positive though. I thought the RWC23 knockouts showcased Rugby at its finest. Two of the QFs were epic & the Final worthy of the arm wrestles of the preceding five RWC Finals. The Boks are being too harshly criticised in my opinion. Their 4 tries to 3 tries QF win & their win in the Final displayed what really wins tight tests. Character. As for the NFL & NBA, to be fair, both these sports evolved in real time through a commercial lens to be marketed as entertainment. For the NFL, pro over 100 years, for the NBA, about 70. So regularly upgrading their product based on marketing & profit is systemically embedded. Rugby went pro in 1996 after being amateur for 100 years. Now in its 28th year In the pro era, Rugby still seems to be uncertain as to what its product actually is. We cry out for greater flow, less stopages, & more “ball in play” time. And then reference the NFL which is actually the opposite. A 60min game that takes 3 hours to complete & has the “ball in play” for 11 minutes/game. Or the NBA where the clock is stopped to ensure the ball is in play for 100% with data analysis based instead on individual & team usage rates. We need to be careful what we wish for. Rugby is the only full contact team sport in the world. Unlike League or NFL, every scrum, lineout, maul, ruck, tackle, is a multi-phase physical contest. By mitigating any of these areas, we risk making Rugby something that it is not. Let’s not forget that Rugby's unique selling point is its multi phase physicality on both sides of the ball. It’s ingrained. For example, the Professor favours getting rid of the attacking rolling maul. Joe Moody spoke on behalf of all fatties & told him to “go away”. Nigel Owens says the goal line dropout hasn’t worked as pick & goes haven’t decreased & defenders are now merely focussed on getting under the ball. Hence, as it seems that pick and goes aren’t picking & going anywhere anytime soon, for Owens this law needs to be dropkicked itself. We need to accept that Rugby is what it is & that a rolling maul try is as “attacking” as a full field counterattack try. The IREvNZL & FRAvRSA QFs at RWC23 are full of physicality & attacking intent. There’s no need to debate that we need an attacking mindset. We just all need to get on with it.20 Go to comments
Farrell dosen't want to see a dip occurring in the teams standards. It’s simply a psychology thing. And to put It behind them and to concentrate on the games in-between world cups. All the hype will return closer to the next tournament 2027.19 Go to comments
Also hear a lot about teams being inconsistent between world cups. I’d rather consistently peak and win the World Cup than consistently peak between and not.19 Go to comments