New captain as Hurricanes make mass changes again to starting side

Billy Proctor will captain a new-look Hurricanes team on Friday night with coach Clark Laidlaw once again making mass changes to the starting side following the loss to the Brumbies on Saturday.

Proctor, who was included in the Hurricanes’ match-day squad to take on the Brums, returns as one of nine changes to the starting side alone.

The 24-year-old replaces Peter Umaga-Jensen in the No.13 jumper and will partner rising star Riley Higgins in the midfield. Richard Judd comes in at halfback, and outside backs Bailyn Sullivan and Josh Moorby have been named on the wings.

There are a further four changes in the forward pack with Pouri Rakete-Stones, Devan Flanders and Peter Lakai all being named in the Hurricanes’ First XV to take on the visiting NSW Waratahs at the Cake Tin.

Kianu Kereru-Symes is set to make his first start for the Hurricanes at hooker with Justin Sangster dropping back to the bench.

Coach Laidlaw has packed a punch with the Hurricanes bench though with the likes of Du’Plessis Kirifi, TJ Perenara, Jordie Barrett and Salesi Rayasi all in line to come off the bench.

“Given the intensity which the game is played at, we’re really pleased with the balance of our squad, the management as a whole, from coaches, to media and S&C have done an amazing job to keep the men fresh and ready to play well,” coach Laidlaw said in a statement.

“It’s always nice to get home and play in front of our home fans – it’s something we never take for granted and to be able to welcome all our local junior Hurricanes into the stadium is something we’re really looking forward to.”

Pouri Rakete-Stones joins Kian Kereru-Symes and All Black Tyre Lomax in the front-row, while Caleb Delany will pack down alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere as the two locks. The returning Devan Flanders joins Peter Lakai and Brayden Iose in a tough loose forwards trio.

In the backs, Richard Judd will partner one-Test All Black Brett Cameron in the halves. With Higgins and captain Proctor in the midfield, there should be plenty of opportunities for the outside backs to shine.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 37 26 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

Bailyn Sullivan is on the left wing with Josh Moorby on the right, and Ruben Love – who is widely considered an All Black-in-waiting – will wear the No. 15 jersey as the fullback once again.

Hurricanes team to take on the Waratahs

Pouri Rakete-Stones Kianu Kereru-Symes Tyrel Lomax Caleb Delany Isaia Walker-Leawere Devan Flanders Peter Lakai Brayden Iose Richard Judd Brett Cameron Bailyn Sullivan Riley Higgins Billy Proctor (c) Josh Moorby Ruben Love

Replacements

Raymond Tuputupu Xavier Numia Pasilio Tosi Justin Sangster Du’Plessis Kirifi TJ Perenara Jordie Barrett Salesi Rayasi

Unavailable for selection: Asafo Aumua, Jacob Devery, Cam Roigard, James Tucker, James O’Reilly