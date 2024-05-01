Cam Suafoa set for inspiring return with Blues after cancer treatment

All Blacks XV forward Cameron Suafoa is set for an incredible return to Super Rugby Pacific this weekend with the Blues after missing large parts of the season to undergo cancer treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suafoa, 25, shared a nine-minute video on social media last month which provided an honest insight into the New Zealander’s cancer journey since being diagnosed in November 2023.

Life’s bigger than rugby In November 2023, Cameron Suafoa received some life changing news. Hear his story. pic.twitter.com/teek9LvUPL — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) April 14, 2024

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

The Blues enforcer started at lock in the round three loss to the Hurricanes in Wellington and flew over to Sydney to play the NSW Waratahs after underdoing treatment earlier that week.

But Suafoa, who completed radiation treatment for a cancerous tumor in his back in early April, is in line for his first Blues appearance since round four after being named to come off the pine against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Blues are coming off a miraculous last-gasp winner against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, and the Aucklanders have stayed in the Sunshine State in the lead-up to their trip down south to Melbourne.

“It’s been good to connect as a group, take stock and get a decent training block under our belt in pleasant conditions here on the Sunshine Coast,” coach Vern Cotter said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A quick look at the Super Rugby table tells you all you need to know about the Rebels – they’ve won five matches this season and are well entrenched in the top eight.

“I was proud of how we didn’t panic and showed belief in each other against the Reds. We’ll need that same level of composure on Friday night against the Rebels if we want to compete.

“This competition is tough. I few want to maintain our spot near the top of the standings we have to perform on Friday before a run of home matches that will test us all over again.”



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 17 48 First try wins 60% Home team wins 20%

PJ Sheck has been named to debut for the Blues in a front-row that includes All Black Ofa Tu’ungafasi and the ever-reliable Ricky Riccitelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Patrick Tuipulotu will pack down alongside Laghlan McWhannell in the middle row, while Anton Segner, Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu are once the loose forwards trio for the Blues.

In the backs, Taufa Funaki and Harry Plummer will continue to develop their halves combination after being named to start once again this week.

AJ Lam and Rieko Ioane are the centre pairing, while Caleb Clarke returns to the starting side on the left wing. All Black Mark Tele’a will wear the No. 14 jersey and Cole Forbes is the Blues’ fullback.

If results go their way, the Blues could leapfrog the Hurricanes into first on the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a win at AAMI Park.

This clash is set to get underway at 9:35 pm (NZT) on Saturday.

Blues to take on Melbourne Rebels

Ofa Tu’ungafasi Ricky Riccitelli PJ Sheck* Patrick Tuipulotu (c) Laghlan McWhannell Anton Segner Dalton Papali’i Hoskins Sotutu Taufa Funaki Harry Plummer Caleb Clarke AJ Lam Rieko Ioane Mark Tele’a Cole Forbes

Replacements

Kurt Eklund Joshua Fusitu’a Marcel Renata Sam Darry Cam Suafoa Sam Nock Corey Evans Bryce Heem

*debut

Players not considered: Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Zarn Sullivan, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane