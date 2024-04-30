New Zealand U20 team named to play South Africa in U20 Rugby Championship opener

New Zealand U20 head coach Jono Gibbes has named a 23-man team to play South Africa on the Sunshine Coast in the inaugural U20 Rugby Championship opener.

The first-ever U20 Rugby Championship clash between the traditional rivals will open a six-match event over three match days in Queensland.

Gibbes has named Hurricanes U20 hooker and Manawatu product Vernon Bason as his captain, while his brother Mosese Bason his been named on the bench.

Loose forward Mosese was recently named the most valuable player of the Super Rugby U20 tournament in Taupo.

The U20 title-winning Crusaders side has five starters named, including Nelson-product Cooper Grant at first five who once played professional baseball.

The team has five returners from the 2023 squad including captain Bason, Auckland midfielder Xavi Taele who has been named vice captain, lock Tom Allen, No.8 Malachai Wrampling, centre Aki Tuivailala and fullback Isaac Hutchinson.

Three players from the New Zealand schoolboys side of 2023 have been named, all on the bench with No.8 Bason and halves pair Dylan Pledger and Rico Simpson.

Former Hamilton Boys centre Tuivailala was a world schools champion in 2022 after they beat Grey College in Thailand.

The New Zealand Under 20 squad to play South Africa Under 20 is:

1. Will Martin (Chiefs, Waikato)

2. Vernon Bason (Hurricanes, Manawatu) (c)

3. Joshua Smith (Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay)

4. Tom Allen (Hurricanes, Hawke’s Bay)

5. Liam Jack (Crusaders, Canterbury)

6. Andrew Smith (Chiefs, Waikato)

7. Johnny Lee (Crusaders, Canterbury)

8. Malachi Wrampling (Chiefs, Waikato)

9. Ben O’Donovan (Crusaders, Canterbury)

10. Cooper Grant (Crusaders, Tasman)

11. Stanley Solomon (Hurricanes, Wellington)

12. Xavi Taele (Blues, Auckland) (vc)

13. Aki Tuivailala (Chiefs, Waikato)

14. Frank Vaenuku (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

15. Isaac Hutchinson (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Reserves:

16. A-One Lolofie (Highlanders, Otago)

17. Senio Sanele (Hurricanes, Wellington)

18. Kurene Luamanuvae (Blues, Auckland)

19. Cam Christie (Blues, North Harbour)

20. Mosese Bason (Hurricanes, Manawatu)

21. Dylan Pledger (Highlanders, Otago)

22. Rico Simpson (Blues, Auckland)

23. Josh Whaanga (Highlanders, Otago)