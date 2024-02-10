Bizarre kick tennis scenes in Murrayfield could see end of 'Dupont Law'

Some bizarre kick tennis scenes at Murrayfield today could yet spark the potential abolition of the so-called ‘Dupont Law’.

France beat Scotland 20-16 in their Guinness Six Nations clash, with a late TMO decision adding some much-needed drama to what was at times a difficult watch for rugby fans.

What caught the eye during the matches were episodes of kick tennis that have not been witnessed since the infamous Law Variations of the late 2000s.

Kick tennis has seen a resurgence of late, with the practice dubbed the Dupont Law emerging in the Top 14. It refers not to an actual rule change but to the exploitation of a loophole within rugby’s existing framework. The loophole allows players excessive time to execute kicks by taking advantage of opponents being offside — a scenario that played out painfully at Murrayfield.

For several minutes, opposing kickers on both teams stood motionless, exploiting this loophole to the fullest.

They did this by not advancing five metres or passing the ball, thereby keeping opposition players in an offside position. This tactic, while legal, led to a standstill as kickers took their own good time to return fire with a kick and put opposing players back on side, as if the receiver refrains from moving, they gain an inordinate amount of time to strategize their next move, drastically slowing down the game.

“It was smart by Dupont and everyone is copying it now, but it is an area that they (authorities) will have to change”, Bernard Jackman told RTE’s Against the Head earlier this week.

'It was smart by Dupont and everyone is copying it now, but it is an area that they (authorities) will have to change' – Bernard Jackman explains the 'Dupont law' and its impact on the game

Former Ireland fullback Rob Kearney also took umbrage at the exploitation of the law. “It’s a law that is not showing the game in it’s best light and something needs to be changed,” said Kearney on Virgin Media Sports.

"It's a law that is not showing the game in it's best light and something needs to be changed." Rob Kearney on the 'Dupont Law' which was on show in Murrayfield today.

RugbyPass analyst Sam Larner wrote on X that: “I suspect this might be the game that kills the 5m Dupont law…. Scotland just being smart with it.”

I suspect this might be the game that kills the 5m Dupont law…. Scotland just being smart with it. — Sam Larner

The standstill at Murrayfield, perceived by many as poor viewing for spectators, will no doubt prompt calls for World Rugby to reconsider and possibly revise the rule to prevent such exploitation.