Bulls DoR Jake White on why he raided Sharks for Boeta Chamberlain

Bulls director of rugby Jake White confirmed that ‘versatility’ was the magic word when he decided to sign Sharks utility back Boeta Chamberlain.

The 25-year-old will join the Bulls at the end of the current season and he will call Pretoria home until June 2026.

Chamberlain has featured in 51 franchise matches for the Sharks, 39 of which have been in the United Rugby Championship where he has scored 158 points with 15 of those coming from three tries.

It is well known that White is a fan of players who can cover multiple positions and Chamberlain fits the bill.

“With [Johan] Goosen, there isn’t a like-for-like with him. He is a guy who has played No.13 for a top French club and he has played fullback,” said White.

“There are not many like him. Maybe Damian [Willemse] would be an equivalent at another franchise that could go from No.10 to No.15 and to the midfield like Goosen can.

“It’s very difficult to find that kind of guy to provide backup.

“Chris [Smith] has got his own strengths. He is calm, he understands and he studies the game.

“He is a good student of the game. Jaco [van der Walt] has been with us for half a season. He is still not where we want him to be, and it is not his fault. I have spoken to him.”

On Chamberlain heading to Pretoria, White added: “We have signed Boeta from June this year and his arrival will give us variation and depth.

“One of the things we want to get to, especially at No.10, is to have players who can cover more than one position.

“When you have a guy, who can play in two different positions – especially on your bench – then you do not have to take your No.10 off.

“Manie [Libbok] doesn’t come off and they [Stormers] have done well in the URC. Owen Farrell doesn’t come off for England. There is logic in it.

“Good sides leave their No.10 there to play as much time as possible and your bench [player] can either play at 10 or another position.”

“We are not there yet but we are working on it, to ensure that we have the depth of versatile players at flyhalf that will give us balance to our 23.”