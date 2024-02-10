‘Low-quality game’: Irish pundit’s brutal summary of England’s win over Wales
Former Ireland backrower Stephen Ferris hasn’t held back in his assessment of England’s 16-14 win over Wales by branding the Six Nations clash at Twickenham “a low-quality game.”
Playmaker Geoge Ford was the difference as the flyhalf knocked over a 71st penalty goal to ultimately snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
By going off the scoreline alone, the Test seemed to be one for the history books. Wales fell agonisingly short of a historic win with only two points separating the great rugby rivals.
But there’s another side to this tale. Both teams lost at least 13 turnovers, combined for 65 kicks in general play, and conceded 12 penalties between them. There were also three yellow cards on the night, with two England players taking a seat during Wales’ first-half rally.
It was a thrilling Test that came down to the wire, and in the end, it was the England players with wide grins stretched across their faces at full-time – but Irish rugby pundit Stephen Ferris wasn’t nearly as happy with the match that was.
“It was such a low-quality game in terms of the skillset on show, the attacking ability from both sides,” Ferris said on a RTE Rugby panel post-match.
“We’re talking about Freddie Steward, well we certainly were here in the studio, about getting player of the match just because he was taking high balls all afternoon. Tommy Reffell, as well, brilliant around the breakdown.
“But not that much ball carrying and getting in behind each other’s defences. For me, it was a low-quality game.”
Before Ireland’s clash with Italy, that two-point victory lifted Steve Borthwick’s men up to first on the Six Nations standings with eight competition points to their name.
England started their campaign with a hard-fought win over Italy in Rome last weekend, and they’re now two for two in 2024 following the win over the Welsh.
But while winning is, of course, the aim of the game, England’s points differential is only +5. Both of their wins to date haven’t been 100 per cent convincing.
“I can’t see an improvement yet from England,” Ferris added. “Hopefully we see a bit more of it a bit later in the tournament.
“But at the minute they just look like a team that are maybe a little low on confidence and are still a little unsure of what exactly the coaching staff want from them.”
England will look to maintain their unbeaten charge in their Six Nations match when they travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland at Murrayfield on February 24.
Comments on RugbyPass
But Townsend is not complaining that DVDM got away with an obvious offside on his own goal line that should have been a yellow card3 Go to comments
Reds’ “offence”? We speak english here not American. Their fine attack offended noone.1 Go to comments
Oh no 😣. Phil Waugh seems even more clueless than his predecessors.1 Go to comments
Great to see Italy be so competitive, great to see Ireland try to be the most consistent team a la the ABs, everyone plays better than in those teams.1 Go to comments
Fin . Yes . You are right. Ford was very integral to it. Thats why everyone is saying England failed to impress AGAIN . Skin of the teeth . Have to do a lot better was Lawrences verdict . This fella has 90 odd caps and he is trying to learn to run an attacking back line . At some point the penny will drop with Borthwick when he works out what and who is stopping England from developing . You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Get the youngsters in who arent frightened to fail .and to whom it comes naturally and not have to learn how to do it .3 Go to comments
CVC has a less than 20% stake in 6N. It’s happening all over. However, the money is welcome surely in this climate.4 Go to comments
Well . It was better but not much. Ford played better too but where oh where are the incisive breaks that destroy the opposition . Englands attack just about does enough . Johnny wilko said afterwards we go backwards then start to sort the problem . Why not start on a higher plain and go on from there. We can all see that. I cant wait to see either Smith given the chance to do better than this mediocre attack .3 Go to comments
Who cares about rankings, the NH maybe, the SH care about winning world cups.6 Go to comments
Stop whining. The evidence was not enough to overturn the on-field decision. Nothing controversial here. 💩 happens. Get over it. And, next time, make sure you don’t need a four minute TMO review to win the match.3 Go to comments
I think that TMOs are probably scared making these calls at this point because of all the backlash they get from the public when it’s perceived to be the wrong decision. I think in this case it was pretty obvious the ball was on the ground, though. Dunno how it can be made easier to get to the right decision.3 Go to comments
The try definitely should have been allowed, everyone knows it. Sorry stuff, rugby lost.1 Go to comments
“Oh so near” …. the Scots a bit on the unlucky side …. and to those who are of the belief, Les Blues should be holders of the Webb Ellis 🏆, Marseille and Edinburgh offered very little to support such claim2 Go to comments
In the universe of decisions going the right or wrong way on the day - France are even now. Scotland will feel very unlucky. But to be fair, Scotland let the game go again. Allowed the French back in. That 10 minutes of kicking tennis was a waste of valuable time that should have been used in putting another score on France who didn’t look dangerous at all today. Galthie lives to fight another day.4 Go to comments
Scotland were absolutely, 100% definitively robbed there. I’m not the least bit of a Scotland supporter, couldn’t be further from it (I support England), but my goodness, Scotland was robbed plain as day. That ball was down and I’d call those angles as conclusive as you could get.4 Go to comments
“*Don’t react, just ignore the trolls”* This should be Borthwicks response to ppl telling him to rapidly transition to a more attacking attacking style of play1 Go to comments
This risks being a real low ebb for England. Last week Italy found holes in England’s defence despite having gone into the match without knowing what they would face. Since then Wales will have prepared for it specifically, but England won't be close to ironing out all the flaws.1 Go to comments
I think he just doesn’t know it but it’s not a good idea to call Japanese Jap. It’s an offensive term like calling black people with n word. Unless you mean to offend Japanese you want to refrain from using it.6 Go to comments
What do you mean, the tour got off to a “rocky start”? It was a preseason hitout for a D team of rookies & new combos. And it was a good game of footy, the difference being a missed conversion. And don’t hype up this match either. Both teams played a load of rookies. A great occasion for young players to get some game time. Hopefully this can be a regular fixture for us.1 Go to comments
So much for how Cool it would be to play for the ABs. This indicates he had no genuine interest at all.5 Go to comments
There is one glaringly obvious bit of detail missing from the analysis of Irelands failure at the 2023 RWC. Our linout failed miserably. It was ranked 14th out of 20. No way we could ever have won the tournament with that lineout. Maybe it wouldn’t have mattered as much to other teams, but it did to Ireland. Evidence of this fact lies in our victory in Marseille. All 5 tries came directly from lineout starter plays. 2 of them were maul tries. Andy Farrells Ireland have built an attack that rely's on a strong lineout as a cornerstone. Unfortunately, POC mislaid it in June or July and only found it again before Christmas!!19 Go to comments