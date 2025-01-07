Wales prop Leon Brown announces immediate retirement aged 28

Wales and Dragons tighthead prop Leon Brown has announced his immediate retirement from professional rugby after undergoing three operations on his neck over the last three seasons.

The 28-year-old has been out of action since October with his most recent neck injury which also required surgery.

In a statement released by the prop, he said that his body feels fine to continue playing, his neck “has other ideas”.

Brown finishes his career with 74 appearances for Dragons and 24 Wales caps, with his last outing in red coming in last year’s Guinness Six Nations against Scotland.

“All good things must come to an end and as I look back on my career, although shorter than I’d hoped, I do so with many fond memories and no regrets at all,” Brown said in his statement.

“I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

“Even though the rest of my body feels ready to continue to play, my neck clearly has other ideas. After three surgeries in the last three seasons, it’s time for me to listen to it and call it a day.

“I should name every individual who’s helped and supported me along the way, but in keeping with my less is more approach, I will instead say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been with me every step.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend my entire playing career with the Dragons, something I’ve truly cherished and am incredibly proud of.

“I’d like to send a massive shoutout to my teammates – both past and present – and to the loyal Dragons fans for your continued, unwavering support. Everyone’s help and support over the years has not gone unnoticed by my family or I, and we will be forever grateful.

“Finally, a huge thank you to Dragons RFC for sticking by me and supporting me while I tried my best to get this neck to play ball!

“Remember: nothing is ever as good as it seems, and nothing is ever as bad, either. Peaks and troughs!

“Thanks for everything.”

Interim Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia said: “We’re all disappointed that Leon is retiring, but fully understand the decision he has now taken.

“I have really enjoyed working with Leon. He’s left no stone unturned, with his dedication and professionalism, and really developed as a leader in my time with him.

“Leon has been an important player for the club, a success story from our Academy system, with his performances earning international recognition.

“We now wish him every success for the future. Leon will always be a part of our club and welcomed by us all at Rodney Parade.”