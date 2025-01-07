Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
14 - 38
FT
36 - 24
FT
36 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
19 - 46
FT
42 - 10
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 19
FT
35 - 26
FT
22 - 19
FT
17 - 40
FT
35 - 34
FT
19 - 20
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Six Nations

Wales prop Leon Brown announces immediate retirement aged 28

Wales's Leon Brown during the pre match warm up during the Rugby Summer Series match between Wales and Argentina at Principality Stadium on July 17, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Wales and Dragons tighthead prop Leon Brown has announced his immediate retirement from professional rugby after undergoing three operations on his neck over the last three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old has been out of action since October with his most recent neck injury which also required surgery.

In a statement released by the prop, he said that his body feels fine to continue playing, his neck “has other ideas”.

Brown finishes his career with 74 appearances for Dragons and 24 Wales caps, with his last outing in red coming in last year’s Guinness Six Nations against Scotland.

Fixture
Six Nations
France
14:15
31 Jan 25
Wales
All Stats and Data

“All good things must come to an end and as I look back on my career, although shorter than I’d hoped, I do so with many fond memories and no regrets at all,” Brown said in his statement.

“I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

“Even though the rest of my body feels ready to continue to play, my neck clearly has other ideas. After three surgeries in the last three seasons, it’s time for me to listen to it and call it a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I should name every individual who’s helped and supported me along the way, but in keeping with my less is more approach, I will instead say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been with me every step.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend my entire playing career with the Dragons, something I’ve truly cherished and am incredibly proud of.

“I’d like to send a massive shoutout to my teammates – both past and present – and to the loyal Dragons fans for your continued, unwavering support. Everyone’s help and support over the years has not gone unnoticed by my family or I, and we will be forever grateful.

“Finally, a huge thank you to Dragons RFC for sticking by me and supporting me while I tried my best to get this neck to play ball!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember: nothing is ever as good as it seems, and nothing is ever as bad, either. Peaks and troughs!

“Thanks for everything.”

Interim Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia said: “We’re all disappointed that Leon is retiring, but fully understand the decision he has now taken.

“I have really enjoyed working with Leon. He’s left no stone unturned, with his dedication and professionalism, and really developed as a leader in my time with him.

“Leon has been an important player for the club, a success story from our Academy system, with his performances earning international recognition.

“We now wish him every success for the future. Leon will always be a part of our club and welcomed by us all at Rodney Parade.”

Related

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Having been part of the England set-up for a decade, former strength and conditioning coordinator Tom Tombleson worked with a huge number of players and saw his share of freak athletes.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

2

Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

3

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

4

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

5

Exeter cut pre-tax losses by £4million

6

'Hugely revitalising': Former All Black excited by Jordie Barrett's Leinster stint

7

Ollie Lawrence apologises for incident with England teammate

8

Exeter Chiefs face crisis as duo in same position head to door

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Money not everything in Toulouse ‘paradise’ as rivals try to rein in champions

Rivals may be envious of Toulouse's budget but the French and European champions' success is not just about money.

LONG READ

Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Having undergone a French makeover at Toulon, the powerhouse back could be the ideal candidate at outside centre.

LONG READ

How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

Concentrating talent across a quartet of franchises could bolster Australian rugby from the ground up.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MA 31 minutes ago
How the four-team format will help the Wallabies defeat the Lions

In regards to Mack Hansen, Tuipoloto and others who talent wasnt 'seen'..

If we look at acting, soccer and cricket as examples, Hugh Jackman, the Heminsworths in acting; Keith Urban in Nashville, Mike Hussey and various cricketers who played in UK and made the Australian team; and many soccer players playing overseas.


My opinion is that perhaps the ' 'potential' or latent talent is there, but it's just below the surface.


ANd that decision, as made by Tane Edmed, Noah, Will Skelton to go overseas is the catalyst to activate the latent and bring it to the surface.


Based on my personal experience of leaving Oz and spending 14 months o/s, I was fully away from home and all usual support systems and past memories that reminded me of the past.


Ooverseas, they weren't there. I had t o survive, I could invent myself as who I wanted, and there was no one to blame but me.


It bought me alive, focused my efforts towards what I wanted and people largely accepted me for who I was and how I turned up.


So my suggestion is to make overseas scholarships for younger players and older too so they can benefit from the value offered by overseas coaching acumen, established systems, higher intensity competition which like the pressure that turns coal into diamonds, can produce more Skeltons, Arnold's, Kellaways and the like.


After the Lion's tour say, create 20 x $10,000 scholarships for players to travel and play overseas.


Set up a HECS style arrangement if necessary to recycle these funds ongoingly.


Ooverseas travel, like parenthood or difficult life situations brings out people's physical and emotional strengths in my own experiences, let's use it in rugby.

67 Go to comments
M
ME 32 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

I agree what a load of crap! The ABs are elite sportsmen and ALL sportsmen want to challenge themselves against the best. And where better than Eden Park - some say that is our fortress. Well the ABs will relish the chance to build on that notion I am sure.

2 Go to comments
I
Icefarrow 38 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

What a crock of crap. Every Rugby team relishes the opportunity to go up against serious competition with something on the line. Besides, it's always easier to exaggerate Rugby stats when you ignore the gap between matches at locations. The fact that only 6 out of the last 21 matches against the Springboks were played in NZ says a lot. Suddenly that "scared" narrative doesn't really hold up anymore.

2 Go to comments
G
GS 47 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Ignore the player. He almost certainly doesn't give a damn. However, the West is in grave danger at the moment and there is nothing woke about that

14 Go to comments
G
GS 51 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Frankly, you need to study history in a bit more depth. You don't seem to be able to see past the end of your nose

14 Go to comments
G
GS 53 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

This in spades

14 Go to comments
G
GS 53 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Putin is a threat to the democratic west including England. If you can't see that then Putin's propaganda is clearly working

14 Go to comments
G
GS 56 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

This is not woke nonsense. Russia is a pariah state and under no circumstances should Gloucester have put the Russian flag on his shirt.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Dmac put people away, including Rieko, all year. Rieko just doesn't have the hands.


Unless you had a different idea of 'put away' means.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Worlds best!

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

'played better as a winger', he has always of course been a center. He was just a natural on the wing.


He doesn't have the pace to be as good as he was imo but he still might pip Clarke as the power winger (could even be used on the right instead of Tele'a).

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Because he met the selection requirements.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

You think Penney will play him there over Ennor? If it's like any other year the coach want need to make that choice lol

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

No thats not true sorry. Every All Black last year made money. Its WHERE they chose that makes the difference. Did you see the CHOOSE bit? Thats the crucial part. No one is "entitled" to represent their country or be treated different because they want different choices.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Yep ALB was one that I didn't like the use of this year. Was an awesome player going forward in his youth and a great foil this year, but can't see much use going forward.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He hasnt been a winger for 4 years mate. Plus he was a centre at junior level. This "He is a winger" stuff is crazy. Jordan is also A WINGER isnt he? JB is a 15. BB at 10, Dmac a 15.

People need to move on from what someone played 4 years ago.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

ALB is equally adept at 12 and 13 so that makes him the ideal bench player. Its impossible to be consistant when you arnt getting starts tho.

46 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

He had All Blacks in front of him.


Even looking a few of his u20's game I wonder how much it has been that he is also a better winger/more adaptable. Look at these sides for interest sake


9Taufa FUNAKI

10Rivez REIHANA

11Leicester FAINGA'ANUKU

12Quinn TUPAEA

13Billy PROCTOR

14Etene NANAI-SETURO

15Cole FORBES


9Leroy CARTER

10Fergus BURKE

11Leicester FAINGA'ANUKU

12Dallas MCLEOD

13Billy PROCTOR

14Etene NANAI-SETURO

15Cole FORBES


Leroy Carter is the same 7s star and new Chiefs winger too. I didn't know he had some 9 experience I wonder if he could be used on the bench their.

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

Yeah for sure the coach has him playing better but none of that comes back to a 3 mth stint in France.

If LF was always a centre, why didn't the Saders play him there more often? He is a centre/ winger. No doubt he was played where the coach needed him to play.

Isnt Will Jordan a 15? Why has he had so much success as a 14? Its what the coach needs, surely. One could even say the figures are staring you in the face I suppose, but Ill refrain

If LF goes to 13 where do you think Aumua will play?

46 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 1 hour ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

I think if you havnt made it by 25 its rare that they become supersatars tho Miz. I cant think of any 10s who come on the scene later and became great.

46 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Hansen endures worst start to a season despite All Blacks SOS Steve Hansen endures worst start to a season despite All Blacks SOS
Search