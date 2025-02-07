International hooker Elliot Dee to stay in Wales

Wales international hooker Elliot Dee has put pen to paper on a new ‘long-term’ deal that will see him stay at Dragons RFC.

Currently part of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad, the 30-year-old has been a mainstay at Rodney Parade for 12 seasons, racking up 155 appearances and scoring 26 tries – good enough for sixth on the club’s all-time list.

A product of the Dragons Academy, Dee rose through Wales’ Under-18 and Under-20 ranks before earning his senior debut in 2017. Since then, he has tallied 52 international caps, played in every match of Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam, and featured in both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

Elliot Dee said: “I am pleased to commit my future to my home club. I’m proud to come from Gwent and to have spent my career at a team that I hold so close to my heart. I grew up on the terraces at Rodney Parade and it’s always a proud moment for me when I pull on the jersey.

“I want to play a big role in our future and the seasons ahead. I’m genuinely excited by plans to move us forward so I’m staying to help us all achieve the success and progress we want.

“We have some fantastic talent in the squad, with several exciting young players now pushing through who will be the future of our club.

“We are all working hard collectively to bring success to Dragons RFC and I’m looking forward to what we can achieve together.

“Finally, I want to thank my partner, Ruby for her incredible support, and our fans for their backing, of both me and the club. Your support means everything, creates the special atmosphere we all enjoy at Rodney Parade, and I can assure you I will be doing all I can to bring you the success we all crave.”