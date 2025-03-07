Exeter's Jacques Vermeulen at centre of inter-league bidding war

South African sides the Stormers and the Bulls are set to battle over the signature of Exeter Chiefs back-row Jacques Vermeulen, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The former Sharks star, 29, has been linked with a move to Toyota Verblitz in Japan Rugby League One after being blocked from switching his international allegiance to England.

Vermeulen, who was born in Paarl in the Western Cape, had hoped to qualify for England under World Rugby’s five-year residency law, but his appearance at the 2015 Junior World Cup for South Africa makes him ineligible.

They were deemed to be the Springboks’ second team. After having his England dreams dashed, Vermeulen, whom Gloucester had been sniffing around, is set to look outside of the Premiership for his next club.

“It’s very frustrating. I don’t know why they’re stopping it, because how can they say when you were 19 or 20 years old you’re now capped for a country, but you played for the Under-20s?” he told BBC Radio Devon.

A key member of the Chiefs side that won the Premiership and Champions Cup double who can play anywhere across the back row has, according to director of rugby Rob Baxter, been having talks about extending his stay at the club.

But the race to sign him is heating up, especially with the Bulls looking for someone to replace skipper Elrigh Louw, who is expected to be out of action until next season after breaking a leg and damaging knee ligaments.

The Stormers are also keen to lure him home, with John Dobson looking to bring in some quality after watching his side struggle in both the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

Vermeulen remains, however, keen on securing a lucrative move to Japan, and that is his preference, but it hasn’t stopped the Stormers and the Bulls from sounding him out.