Wasps WAS 31 Northampton NOR 35
London Irish LON 28 Exeter EXE 45
Saracens SAR 62 Worcester WOR 5
Gloucester GLO 29 Bath BAT 15
Leicester LEI 31 Bristol BRI 18
Sale SAL 48 Harlequins HAR 10
Edinburgh EDI 61 Kings KIN 13
Leinster LEI 54 Connacht CON 7
Dragons GWE 25 Ospreys SWA 18
Zebre ZEB 41 Cheetahs CHE 13
Benetton BEN 19 Glasgow GLA 38
Cardiff CAR 14 Scarlets SCA 16
Ulster ULS 38 Munster MUN 17
Bath BAT Harlequins HAR Fri
10 Jan
2:45pm
La Rochelle ROC Sale SAL Fri
10 Jan
2:45pm
Ospreys OSP Saracens SAR Sat
11 Jan
8:00am
Clermont CLE Ulster ULS Sat
11 Jan
8:00am
Glasgow GLA Exeter EXE Sat
11 Jan
10:15am
Connacht CON Toulouse TOU Sat
11 Jan
10:15am
Gloucester GLO Montpellier MON Sat
11 Jan
12:30pm
Leinster LEI Lyon LYO Sun
12 Jan
8:00am
Northampton NOR Benetton BEN Sun
12 Jan
8:00am
Racing 92 RAC Munster MUN Sun
12 Jan
10:15am
Internationals    

Inside the Barbarians - Trailer

Internationals    

Inside the Barbarians - Trailer

RugbyPass has gone behind the scenes with the Barbarians, the most famous rugby team in the world.

We were granted complete behind the scenes access when they took on Wales in Cardiff on December 1.

The match was massively poignant for so many people – Barbarians coach Warren Gatland had just finished a twelve-year stint coaching Wales while Test game veterans, the World Cup-winning Schalk Brits of South Africa and Ireland’s Rory Best, were bringing the curtain down on their stellar playing careers with one final appearance.

You won’t want to miss this.

‘Inside the Barbarians’ will be released on Sunday, January 12, on RugbyPass

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

