Inside the Barbarians - Trailer

07 January, 1:16pm

RugbyPass has gone behind the scenes with the Barbarians, the most famous rugby team in the world.

We were granted complete behind the scenes access when they took on Wales in Cardiff on December 1.

The match was massively poignant for so many people – Barbarians coach Warren Gatland had just finished a twelve-year stint coaching Wales while Test game veterans, the World Cup-winning Schalk Brits of South Africa and Ireland’s Rory Best, were bringing the curtain down on their stellar playing careers with one final appearance.



‘Inside the Barbarians’ will be released on Sunday, January 12, on RugbyPass

