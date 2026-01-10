Injury struck Gloucester sign Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia

Injury hit Gloucester Rugby have confirmed the signing of hooker New Zealand based Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia on a three-month contract.

Gloucester have moved to plug a sudden hooker shortage after injuries sidelined all three of their first-choice options, bringing in Boyle-Tiatia to provide short-term cover from next week during a key stretch of the season.

Boyle-Tiatia has played a total of 20 times for Waikato in New Zealand’s NPC. He will join up with the squad next week and is immediately eligible for selection.

“It’s no secret that we’ve faced a challenging period with multiple injuries in one position, so securing Manaaki on a short-term deal was essential,” said Gloucester DoR George Skivington. “He’s a talented hooker who will fit well into our environment and be able contribute immediately.”

“It’s a difficult time of the year to find players who are available immediately as sides are always reluctant to reduce their resources in specialist positions, so with the NPC finished in New Zealand, I’m pleased that we’ve been able bring in Manaaki.”

Gloucester’s European woes continued on Friday night as Edinburgh overturned a half-time deficit to claim a 26-24 Champions Cup win, condemning the Cherry & Whites to a fifth straight defeat.

Gloucester led for long spells and went in ahead after tries from Josh Hathaway and Charlie Atkinson plus George Barton’s boot, but Edinburgh surged after the break, taking the lead via a penalty try while Atkinson sat in the bin, with Barton’s late penalty unable to prevent defeat.

