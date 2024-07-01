Select Edition

International

Injury fears confirmed for Kurtley Beale as door opens in Wallabies midfield

By AAP
Kurtley Beale at Wallabies training. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Wallabies have suffered a double blow with rookie centre David Feliuai pulling out of their camp and veteran Kurtley Beale undergoing surgery after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

Ahead of their opening Test match against Wales on Saturday in Sydney, NSW Waratahs centre Joey Walton has been called into the squad.

Utility back Beale suffered the injury playing club rugby in Sydney, which likely spells the end of the 35-year-old’s international career after 95 Tests.

He went for scans on Monday which confirmed his worst fears.

Feliuai, who made a name for himself with Melbourne Rebels this Super Rugby Pacific season, withdrew for personal reasons.

Coach Joe Schmidt will on Thursday name his first Test team since taking over from World Cup failure Eddie Jones.

The second Wales match is at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on July 13, followed by a one-off Test against Georgia in Sydney on July 20.

Australia A representative Walton won’t feature at Allianz Stadium this week but Schmidt’s first-choice centre pairing is far from clear.

There are reports Brumbies ace Len Ikitau has a hamstring injury.

The outside centre was at a Wallabies fan day in Sydney on Sunday, with his teammate Andrew Kellaway unaware of any injury news.

The two leading outside-centre options against Wales are Queensland’s Josh Flook and Filipo Daugunu, who has rejoined the Reds from the Melbourne Rebels.

Flook already has an established Reds partnership with inside centre Hunter Paisami which could give him the edge given the team’s short preparation for the first Test of the year.

Making a name for himself as a winger, Daugunu spent time at No.13 with the Rebels, earning himself the club’s Players’ Player award for the 2024 season.

Kellaway can also play outside centre but is more likely to feature on the wing or at fullback.

Playing his seventh and last Test at the end of 2021 Daugunu said he was happy to line up anywhere in the backline.

“I’ve been away for two years so I tried really hard to be back again and I’m happy to be here,” the 29-year-old said.

“It was a good chance for me when I went to Melbourne to play more at 13 so I can try to crack the Wallabies again.”

He said he’d improved his fitness and his game knowledge since his last opportunity.

“I just tried to understand more about rugby and improve myself week after week so I’m happy to be here.

“It’s tough to play international (rugby) and to play you need to be fit and understand the whole game plan and your role in the team.”

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 31 minutes ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Love how you always bring to mind the most topical insights from rugby around the globe Nick. Some of my recent impressions; > You replied that was a lack of blasting rugby in all the finals, and pointed to some French teams. Those French games were all about blasting the other side away. > Pointed out earlier that the French leagues popularity is it’s cultural difference off the field, not the rugby. > That English broadcast Top 14 Final, with the F1 guy, Mehrtens, and the language guy, was all class. Them and Dupontamack made that Final an absolute blast. > I love rugby on South African grounds. > Such a shame some games have been ruined recently. Then you see a chaser get absolute cleaned out off the ball and theres not even a card, let alone a Red. > My favourite game of rugby was the Bulls semi. That Final was great too but I thought a clear drop in standards/intensity.

8 Go to comments
B
Bret 53 minutes ago
Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

Beauden is short of a run meanwhile DMac has had plenty of tough games in the last two months so DMac should get the nod based on consistency, form and game time in the saddle. Beauden would go well at either fullback or on the bench. The big question is who plays at halfback. TJ is a fierce and chirpy competitor, Finlay has good form, and Ratima knows DMac the best.

2 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 56 minutes ago
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe: 'Paris Olympics will be my last time playing in the black jersey'

That’s a shame, so need her for World Cup coming up

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

Scott Hansen has been lumped with Beauden Barrett, and I think happily so. Leon MacDonald wouldn’t have wanted a bar of him after he had to coach (and select at 10) him with the Blues, and avoided picking him as his fullback in his back three group. That left Beauden to Hansen to pick, and from all the sounds he’s been making in his recent interviews, I think he’ll relish the chance to get his hands on Beauden Barrett and turn around his ability to lead the team around the field. He’s a sucker for punishment. My predicted backline; TJ Perenara B Barrett J Barrett R Ioane C Clarke M Telea D McKenzie F Christie S Perofeta ALB

2 Go to comments
H
Haami 1 hours ago
South Africa vs Ireland - the battle to be ranked number one

Cringe, here we go again with world rankings 🤔, its a great badge of honor of course, but tell me again how that worked out for NZ from 2003 when the rankings system was first introduced?, In and out of the top spot for 8 years before winning a world cup in 2011. Ireland are just the latest side to feel the rankings curse at last years world cup. I don’t think the ranking system means much other than a bit of gloating around the office water cooler, if you look at the ladder now, any of the top 5 sides can beat each other on their day. I think the next 4 year world cup cycle will see a number of test sides claim the top spot, so close are they all in quality.

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I believe that the Georgian ref is in control of this game. How he has been allowed to continue at test level is astounding. I predict he will have a heavy influence on the outcome; as has become the norm in recent seasons - the rules and the officiating will detract from the rugby.

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Great compare and contrast Nick! Of course France have reached this point thanks to rich owners prepared to lose tens of millions to stack their teams with so many of the world's best players. An expensive way to build a comp but when money's no object I suppose you can afford an extravagant hobby 😂 BTW I've finally published my NZ v England article in the other place, fortunately not much overlap with yours 😂

8 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Fifteen politicians who swapped rugby for public affairs

Also, rugby league international Keith Mason is standing in the UK General election for the Workers Party.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

Loved this. I wasn’t fully aware of the nuances of the T14 replacement rules. Makes a lot of sense. Also the comments re the GP. There simply isn’t the same depth of interest in England/Wales/Scotland to support so many teams of quality. Nor in Oz sadly

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 5 hours ago
Irish strategy short on detail as missing X-Men hinder Springbok heist

Gibson Park huge loss. He’s excellent second only to Du Pont

1 Go to comments
R
Ruaan 6 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

I really enjoy your analysis. I know you take some stick, and I don’t always agree with you, but this is the stuff I log in for. Keep it up.

8 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 7 hours ago
Should rugby take the road less travelled?

If rugby chooses to embrace flair then it may err too much towards it and may become too much like league with the set piece becoming inconsequential in which case it becomes repetitive. If rugby chooses power then it becomes a slow drab affair with endless amounts of big men coming off the bench. Rugby needs to embrace both sides of the coin. It needs to have laws receptive to the power game but also laws that appreciate flair and running rugby. Where contrasting styles meet it generates interest because one side could beat the other with completely different plans as long as they execute their gameplan better and show great skill within their own plan. The maul and scrum should not be depowered at the same time laws that protect the team in possession should also be put in place with a clear emphasis to clean up and simplify the ruck and favour the attacking side while allowing a fair chance for the poacher to have an impact. Thus we set the stage between teams that want to build phases vs teams that want dominance in the set piece who slow the game down and play more without the ball off counterattack. The game needs to allow each type of team an opportunity to dominate the other. It needs to be a game for all shapes and sizes, for the agile and the less subtle. It needs to be a game of skill that also embraces the simplicity of the little things that allows teams of all qualities to stand a chance.

8 Go to comments
B
Barry 10 hours ago
South Africa vs Ireland - the battle to be ranked number one

‘The Lance Armstrong invitational 15’ v ‘Ireland’ Can’t wait!!!!

9 Go to comments
J
Johan 13 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Why are the guys getting so emotional??? Talk is cheap and money buys the Whisky. Lets see what the 2 test have to say! That’s all that counts.

30 Go to comments
L
Lewis 14 hours ago
Rugby league international played 'in front of a handful of people'

I have absolutely 0 interest in League and that sentiment is strong with many Scottish fans.

12 Go to comments
B
Ben 14 hours ago
Victor Matfield responds to Rieko Ioane's 'Super Rugby title above a World Cup' remark

As long as we don’t join the 6 Nations!!….. its a poor comp with maybe 2 good teams each year…..SA must Play club comps up North and let the NH pay our players and then play Rugby Champs later in the year - far better comp than 6 Nations anyway…. best of both worlds for SA and SA Players.

33 Go to comments
B
Ben 14 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Douche bag Ben Smith at it again…. please get another job, you suck at this one BEN SMITH! Sorry excuse for a Kiwi……

30 Go to comments
R
Rory 14 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Read the headline, see who the “writer” is and can guess the content will be provocative BS from the BS itself.

30 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
Scott Barrett was the safe, obvious choice as All Blacks captain

Although it took a long time, by the end of Foster’s tenure the ABs were extremely good. To mention the “sameness of the squad” and “hopefully he can get more out of the players”…. ignores the fact that the players were fantastic last year. There were four teams who were all very competitive and could beat each other on their day, and NZ was one of them. Totally agree on the point about fullback though. Perofeta to 15 for the Blues seemed like a forced move because Plummer had clearly outplayed him at 10. You would have to assume that Will Jordan is Razor’s first choice 15, but in the interim Perofeta starting there over Love or Stevenson seems extremely left field. If Sullivan was fit Perofeta would arguably have found himself on the bench for the latter half of the Blues season. A lot of the other selections you can make a case for, even if you don’t agree with them. But essentially naming Perofeta as the only full back in the squad is a big head scratcher.

17 Go to comments
R
Ross 16 hours ago
Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Why is a story from months ago being brought up again? Oh yes! Because RP are trying to stir up sh*t…as usual.

30 Go to comments
