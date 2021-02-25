6:22am, 25 February 2021

Glasgow Warriors have signed former New Zealand Under-20s player Cole Forbes on a multi-year deal following a successful trial at the club.

The 21-year-old has been training with his new team-mates at Scotstoun since the end of January and has impressed head coach Danny Wilson and his coaching team.

Forbes becomes the third back-three player aged 21 or younger to agree terms with the club in the last week, joining Rufus McLean and Ollie Smith in committing their future to the Warriors.

He revealed a former Warrior played a key role in the move.

“Hugh Blake and I played Mitre10 together for Bay of Plenty, and he got me in contact with an agent up here,” Forbes told glasgowwarriors.org.

“They put me in touch with Danny and the coaches at Glasgow, who were keen to take me on trial.

“Luckily it’s gone really well and I’m keen to repay the faith they’ve shown in me.

“Glasgow’s a club and a city that’s got a proud rugby history, both professionally and back in the amateur era.

“I always wanted to go overseas with my rugby if the opportunity came up, and Glasgow were keen to bring me over and have a look at me.

“All the boys have been great since I arrived. They’ve all really helped me out – coming in halfway through a season is always difficult but they’ve helped me fit in really well.”

Born in Pukekohe, Forbes first caught the eye when helping Bay of Plenty to the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under-19 tournament in New Zealand, before going on to make his senior debut for the province in the Mitre10 Cup.

Scottish-qualified courtesy of his grandfather, Forbes was part of the New Zealand squad for the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship alongside future All Black Tupou Vaa’i and Super Rugby Aotearoa winners Cullen Grace and Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Also comfortable playing at fly-half, he made three appearances in the tournament including starting two of New Zealand’s three group stage matches.

Wilson said: “Cole has really impressed us since joining in January.

“He’s a back three player with pace, good footwork and has shown a defensive physical presence already in training.

“He joins us with experience playing in the Mitre10 Cup and has previously represented New Zealand Under-20s.

“Cole has worked hard in training and shown a lot of promise. We look forward to seeing what he can do in the Warriors jersey.”