Despite being small in stature, South Africa scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is not one to back down from a challenge.

De Klerk, who will likely run out in the No 9 jersey for the Springboks in the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour, was dropped from the Lions Super Rugby side early on his career, seemingly because he didn’t have the stature to compete with some of the bigger men plying their trade in South Africa.

He wears his size like a badge of honour, however, and is confident that he can compete with any players on the park, no matter how big they are.

Speaking to The XV, de Klerk revealed that early struggles have motivated him throughout his career.

“It definitely did push me,” he said. “From school level, it was always guys thinking that I won’t be able to make this tackle, or that I’ll just be good on attack. I’ve always loved to take that on. In a sense, it’s also been a blessing in disguise to bring that side out of me.

“That side comes out, showing that I’m not going to back down to anyone. I’m here to confront you and if you want to have a go, let’s go. It might be a size thing for me – no matter what you think of me, I’m still going to try and dominate you and be in your face.

“If guys do get rattled, that’s one way of getting to them. If a guy has a lot to say and he does something wrong, you can get under his skin to make him a bit more uncomfortable or second-guess himself.