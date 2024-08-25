Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

'I’d fit straight in': Israel Folau sure he'd 'walk' into Wallabies

By Josh Raisey
Israel Folau

Former Australia fullback Israel Folau is confident he could still make an impact for the Australia national team at the age of 35.

The 73-cap Wallaby was famously sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 and has since gone on to have another stint in rugby league before returning to rugby union with Japan’s Urayasu D-Rocks and switching his allegiance to represent Tonga.

Folau’s playing credentials were of course not the reason why he was dismissed in 2019- he was at the time one of the premier players in world rugby, let alone Australian rugby. Since then, the Wallabies have experienced a downward spiral and now languish in ninth place in the World Rugby rankings.

While Folau has not reached the giddy heights he experienced at his peak of becoming Super Rugby’s top try-scorer (a record since broken) or being the Wallabies’ talisman, he still helped Urayasu D-Rocks earn promotion to Japan Rugby League One Division 1 this year.

Joining former New Zealand rugby league international Isaac John on the Ebbs and Flows podcast recently, the former NRL and AFL star was asked if he believes he could “walk back into the Wallabies and make an impact?”

“I think I could, that’s just my mindset,” was Folau’s response.

“If I got given the opportunity to go into that changing room and put on the gold jersey again tomorrow, I think I’d fit straight in.

“I’m not being arrogant or anything, it’s just the confidence and the mindset that I have about being there.

“I don’t like to look down on certain players, I know the challenge of what it’s like to play at an international level. I’m 35 now and been around for a bit of time, but the mindset and the hunger’s still there as when I was 17 and just coming into the NRL.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PB 19 minutes ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Beat the sh1t out of them? Are you for real? A 1 point win? Lol bwahaha 🤣

63 Go to comments
S
SM 26 minutes ago
‘Not a shock’: Commentator on All Blacks’ ‘inevitable’ coaching split

Hopefully we stop playing Reiko at 13 now.

3 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 26 minutes ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

The game is actually in November! Anyway I went to the Stade for that quarter final with a lot of Irish supporters and with the way that they and other Irish supporter's were talking before the match on top of POM’s motivation gave me a great feeling about who was going to win! I have lots of Irish friends and would love them to win the RWC, but think that there is still a bit to learn about respecting the opposition before they will. POM probably cost Ireland RWC 2023! As for Brodie and Rico what they did wasn’t right but what POM said was just ridiculous when we know that that most rugby players who wore boots were only shit Richie McCaws!

63 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

I think 5 props, with one def qualified to play either side of the scrum is prob enough AD.

36 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

Not often but it's still an issue from time to time. And it highlights a much deeper issue about the overall number on the bench related to poss number of interchanges...

36 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

That's why injuries would count against the interchange cap - so they couldn't be faked to add extra subs.

36 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

There would need to be a trial period ofc, but why not try it and refine it as you go?


Get rid of uncontested scrums for good, give the coaches a wider range of choices but narrower in number!

36 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

Munster employed him and John Van Graan and Aled Walters and Felix Jones - so why not?😁

36 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

Thos eyear around 2000 hit the sweet spot between amateurism and professionalism though CR, 25 years distant now!

36 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 51 minutes ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

Not a bad prediction! He is a people person like Rassie and Jacques, and works with liaisons rather than outcomes like some other coaches.

49 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

You can still have a huge bench but restrict the number of interchanges though DM.

36 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

No blame can be attached to Rassie at all - esp as he was embracing a lot of risk in the backline by going 7-1.


I cannot see Fleix J coming to Aussie, apparently the departure of Aled Walters [S & C] was one of the main reasons why he left.

36 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
Is it time to rethink the 23-player matchday squad?

Yes I think you may be right in suggesting that Wright and McReight are the two best captaincy options available - although it may take time to reach that conclusion...


The leadership group is still largely experimental. Until there is certainty about the #1 option in all the spinal positions of the team, that is likely to be the case.

36 Go to comments
T
Terry24 59 minutes ago
Felix Jones has handed in his resignation as England defence coach

Yep. There 2014 - 2024.

49 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'I’d fit straight in': Israel Folau sure he'd 'walk' into Wallabies

This guy would fit into the Irish fold effortlessly.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Ireland leave it up to the president of their fan club Turdsloth to speak for them.

63 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

They should have won the World Cup or something.

63 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Bath flyhalf Finn Russell addresses talk of his retirement

I guess Ntamack is the best flyhalf in Europe. This guy’s number two and should be the Lions starting flyhalf next year.


Definitely not George Ford.

3 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Do you understand the difference between sledging and doing what the NZ players did?

Do you understand that NZ SLEDGE ALL THE TIME? Why is it only 'disgraceful' when POM does it?

Was NZ players baiting the Irish crowd acceptable to you?

Can you give me another example EVER of an international team mocking losing players and opponents in an RWC match?


NZ think they are privileged. They are arrogant. By mocking our players in defeat and mocking our supporters your team has made it clear they neither want nor care about respect from Ireland.

So be it. See you in Dublin in October. Bring Cane and Ioane.

63 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Mack Hansen: 'The All Blacks let their girlfriends do their fighting for them!'

Seems you make up the rules to suit your narrative, but anyway I honestly believe that it was that disgraceful comment from POM that gave the ABs the extra motivation to win that RWC Quarter Final - You should be looking at your own house first before you throw stones! If a NZ player made such a stupid comment that cost them such a big game then I’d have a serious problem with them!

63 Go to comments
