'I don't understand it': Dave Rennie frustrated with Northern Hemisphere powers

6:50pm, 24 June 2021

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has raised an eyebrow at Northern Hemisphere rugby nations for thwarting attempts to introduce a 20-minute red card replacement rule in tests later this year.

World Rugby is set to trial both the 50-22 and goal-line drop-out rules that were Rugby Australia initiatives for the Super Rugby AU and Trans-Tasman seasons.

The August 1 introduction of the laws will see the Wallabies play under a different set of laws against France in July than they will against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina in The Rugby Championship.

Dave Rennie talks ahead of the Wallabies’ upcoming series with France.

A team will earn the lineout throw if they kick from inside their own half and find touch inside their opponent’s 22 – or from inside their 22 into the opponent’s half.

The other change will see the defending team take a goal-line drop-out rather than defend a close-range scrum – if the attacker is held up over the line.

Rennie is a fan of both rule changes, with the 50-22 variation potentially opening up the field for more expansive attack and the drop-out speeding up play and avoiding a “bit of volleyball” by handing possession back to a team in threatening field position.

But he is adamant the ability to replace a red-carded player after 20 minutes – the other Rugby Australia initiative trialled in Super Rugby AU – should also be in play.

“It had enormous support in the Southern Hemisphere, but not the Northern (France and England) and I’m not sure (why), I don’t understand it,” he said.

“Some decisions are made that have a massive impact on a game and maybe post-game are viewed as not as serious.

“At least at 20 minutes you can even the numbers up again.”

Last November, Australia beat New Zealand in a test that ended 14-a-side when Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Lachie Swinton were both red-carded for dangerous tackles.

“As we know there’s a lot of emphasis around head contact, there’s going to be a lot of cards,” Rennie said.

“Individuals who get it wrong are going to be punished. They will spend a long time on the sidelines but if we can get back to 15 on 15 that’s what we want.”

