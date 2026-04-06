How analysts fit Leicester Fainga'anuku into the All Blacks puzzle

Crusaders returnee Leicester Fainga’anuku’s form is presenting one of the more prominent selection headaches for new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie ahead of his first Test in charge on July 4.

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The 26-year-old spent his recent two-year stint with Toulon transitioning from the wing to the midfield, and split his time between the two positions when recalled to the All Blacks by his former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson last year.

Now back in the red and black of the Christchurch club, Fainga’anuku played his first 80 minutes of the Super Rugby Pacific season on the left wing and has since had three starts and three bench selections, all playing at centre.

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Despite those shorter bench appearances denting his total minutes tally, the powerful Tasman product is second only to Timoci Tavatavanawai on the season’s defenders beaten leaderboard, averaging more than seven per 80 minutes.

But Fainga’anuku is not the only Kiwi showing out as a midfield option; Quinn Tupaea is the Player of the Year votes leader after eight rounds of action, and Jordie Barrett is leading the Hurricanes towards another top-seed finish with more try assists than anyone in the competition.

In the latest episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, analysts James Parsons and Bryn Hall addressed the All Blacks’ midfield selection dilemma and where Fainga’anuku fits in, given his versatility.

“A starting spot could be warranted, but we’ve got so much depth at the moment that, for me, I think an impact role is the best for him going forward,” said Hall, a former teammate of Fainga’anuku’s at the Crusaders.

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“We’ve talked a lot about how good Jordie Barrett is at 12, and I just think Quinn Tupaea’s form, if he does get picked at 13, I think he’s deserving of being in the starting midfield with Jordie.

“With Leicester, tiring bodies in the last 30 minutes, that kind of impact role is an important component to have.”

Parsons had the same idea, adding that the midfield was where he saw Fainga’anuku having the biggest impact off the bench, with the opportunity to be more involved.

“Those two players (Barrett and Tupaea), they’re probably the best in the competition, even if the voting doesn’t say that; Ben Donaldson and Quinn are obviously at the top.

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“But I think Jordie and Quinn have to start. In terms of their ability to deliver week in, week out, they’re red-hot favourites.

“Leicester, what I really liked about his performance against Moana Pasifika is — if you remember, Ngani Laumape was really good at this — he’d work really hard to get back in the backfield to then counter-attack. He created many opportunities by being the extra man in the Crusaders’ counterattack.

“Would I have said he’s a bench player had he not played that role? Probably not, because I wouldn’t have known the impact he could have. But after seeing that game, I was convinced that he is an absolute lethal weapon to be wearing that No. 23 jersey and coming on with 20 minutes to go.”