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Super Rugby Pacific

How analysts fit Leicester Fainga'anuku into the All Blacks puzzle

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Rivez Reihana, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku of Crusaders celebrate following the round five Super Rugby match between Crusaders and Highlanders at Apollo Projects Stadium, on March 14, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Crusaders returnee Leicester Fainga’anuku’s form is presenting one of the more prominent selection headaches for new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie ahead of his first Test in charge on July 4.

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The 26-year-old spent his recent two-year stint with Toulon transitioning from the wing to the midfield, and split his time between the two positions when recalled to the All Blacks by his former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson last year.

Now back in the red and black of the Christchurch club, Fainga’anuku played his first 80 minutes of the Super Rugby Pacific season on the left wing and has since had three starts and three bench selections, all playing at centre.

VIDEO

Despite those shorter bench appearances denting his total minutes tally, the powerful Tasman product is second only to Timoci Tavatavanawai on the season’s defenders beaten leaderboard, averaging more than seven per 80 minutes.

But Fainga’anuku is not the only Kiwi showing out as a midfield option; Quinn Tupaea is the Player of the Year votes leader after eight rounds of action, and Jordie Barrett is leading the Hurricanes towards another top-seed finish with more try assists than anyone in the competition.

In the latest episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, analysts James Parsons and Bryn Hall addressed the All Blacks’ midfield selection dilemma and where Fainga’anuku fits in, given his versatility.

“A starting spot could be warranted, but we’ve got so much depth at the moment that, for me, I think an impact role is the best for him going forward,” said Hall, a former teammate of Fainga’anuku’s at the Crusaders.

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“We’ve talked a lot about how good Jordie Barrett is at 12, and I just think Quinn Tupaea’s form, if he does get picked at 13, I think he’s deserving of being in the starting midfield with Jordie.

“With Leicester, tiring bodies in the last 30 minutes, that kind of impact role is an important component to have.”

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Parsons had the same idea, adding that the midfield was where he saw Fainga’anuku having the biggest impact off the bench, with the opportunity to be more involved.

“Those two players (Barrett and Tupaea), they’re probably the best in the competition, even if the voting doesn’t say that; Ben Donaldson and Quinn are obviously at the top.

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“But I think Jordie and Quinn have to start. In terms of their ability to deliver week in, week out, they’re red-hot favourites.

“Leicester, what I really liked about his performance against Moana Pasifika is — if you remember, Ngani Laumape was really good at this — he’d work really hard to get back in the backfield to then counter-attack. He created many opportunities by being the extra man in the Crusaders’ counterattack.

“Would I have said he’s a bench player had he not played that role? Probably not, because I wouldn’t have known the impact he could have. But after seeing that game, I was convinced that he is an absolute lethal weapon to be wearing that No. 23 jersey and coming on with 20 minutes to go.”

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Comments

18 Comments
N
NK 6 days ago

Not sure if it was mentioned on the article, but let’s not forget that he finished the most recent Crusaders game in the back row. Now, it’s obviously a very tall order to trust him to play test rugby as a flanker, but it’s still an emergency option.

R
Rick Clark 6 days ago

At least you’re moving away from Ioane.

I like Jordie wth Tupaea/ Fainganuku. It’s not just form @ SRP to consider. Proctor has form but not that bit extra to make the AB’s. Between them they cover 11 - 15 plus a handy kicker. Tavananawai needs to be in the picture he warrants a couple of starts with descent minutes,he hasn’t been tested in Black yet. He’s a no brainer for us as impact and he’s asking the question about a starter.

J
JW 7 days ago

I don’t mind Jordie and Quinn starting, but you obviously aren’t going to have Tupaea at center (or Lester) at int level, their defensive is atrocious there.


Jordies future is at 23, he is the ultimate game manager like le Roux was for Springbok. He, even now without any game time, would also be the most adaptable at playing out of position, as a center, as well. With Higgins soon to return for the Canes I can totally see Proctor given some rest instead of the preplanned switch to fullback for Jordie.


That has Tupaea, Tavatavanawai, and a project with Lester as my 12’s, Jordie, Proctor, Rieko as the 13s.

A
Ayre123 None 7 days ago

The Boks will welcome Leicester with open arms, he is harmless at the test level

c
cnw 7 days ago

Id be a little more careful about what you wish for. Fainga’anuku is part of a bigger solution the ABs have been searching for the last 2 seasons. The ABs need to go 6-2 perhaps even 7-1 to match the firepower of the Boks and French. Having Fainga’anuku as a hybrid impact enables the ABs the ability to have cover for both forwards and backs in those high intensity games. So for slightly different reasons than those stated in this article, if Fainga’anuku can spend the rest of the season building his hybrid credentials we will be looking forward to the Boks open armed welcome.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

Other games to be played first so we will see

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

For first test if year against France and ruling out Fabian and Tamaiti I would like to see and barring no further injuries I would like to see

DeGroot Samisoni Newell

Lord Tupou V

Flanders Wallace Lakai

Cam Love

Jordie Leicester

Caleb C Jordan Fihaki


Numia Codie Lomax Scooter Ardie Hotham Dmac Carter

c
cnw 7 days ago

Nice -I like the idea of Numia but how has he been going in the scrums - I see he has conceded 7 penalties this season already. Presumably some of those scrum penalties. I worry about Lomax fitness too. George Bower has been steady but as an alternative - perhaps the Chiefs front row as the impact front row if Lomax not 100%. In terms of full bench I would be looking at another lock / flanker ( eg have Tuipulotu and SB ) dropping Carter or failing that move Fainga’anuku to bench as a hybrid forward / back cover.

T
Tah Man Too 7 days ago

Based purely on srp form, starters:

9. Roigard

10. Love

11. Fineangonofo

12. Barrett

13. Tupaea

14. Tangitau

15. Jordan


Complimentary bench:

21. Hotham

22. DMac

23. Fainga’anuku

J
JW 7 days ago

Replace Tupaea (hasn’t played 13) with Proctor, and maybe JRK for Jordan (who by last weekends show has been overrated) and I think you’ve nailed it.

c
cnw 7 days ago

Yes good combination especially as Fainga’anuku can cover forwards and backs

S
SC 7 days ago

If Rennie wants the most powerful ball running midfield he selects 12 Tupaea and 13 Fainga’anuka with J. Barrett on the bench.


If Rennie wants to play it safe, which he will, he will start 12 J. Barrett and 13 Tupaea with Fainga’anuka on the bench and Tavatavanawai and Proctor in the squad.

J
JW 7 days ago

Rennie is an International coach, this is not a club team you’re picking. TT would have to start.


A TT and LF combo would also give you the counter attack ruck ball you’re after.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 28 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

51 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

51 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 32 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

51 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

51 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

51 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

51 Go to comments
J
JS 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

51 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

51 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

51 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

51 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Taranaki confirm Neil Barnes replacement with Chiefs assistant

Good appointment!

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Good, so we don't need to bring anyone back then because all we need is already here.

51 Go to comments
S
Stefan G 2 hours ago
A love letter to rugby union's most misunderstood artists

As a former back, I can’t say I ever “liked” a prop, but I always appreciated them!

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Barrett's Irish adventure is propelling the Hurricanes to new heights

Which stats on this site? You've given absolutely no facts, just opinions that both the article and what I've seen disagree with.

I've never read an article or heard a pundit claiming that he did less playmaking under Foster than Razor, but I've seen plenty of criticism of how Razor has underutilised his skillset.



...

181 Go to comments
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