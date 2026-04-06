How analysts fit Leicester Fainga'anuku into the All Blacks puzzle

Crusaders returnee Leicester Fainga’anuku’s form is presenting one of the more prominent selection headaches for new All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie ahead of his first Test in charge on July 4.
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The 26-year-old spent his recent two-year stint with Toulon transitioning from the wing to the midfield, and split his time between the two positions when recalled to the All Blacks by his former Crusaders coach Scott Robertson last year.
Now back in the red and black of the Christchurch club, Fainga’anuku played his first 80 minutes of the Super Rugby Pacific season on the left wing and has since had three starts and three bench selections, all playing at centre.
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Despite those shorter bench appearances denting his total minutes tally, the powerful Tasman product is second only to Timoci Tavatavanawai on the season’s defenders beaten leaderboard, averaging more than seven per 80 minutes.
But Fainga’anuku is not the only Kiwi showing out as a midfield option; Quinn Tupaea is the Player of the Year votes leader after eight rounds of action, and Jordie Barrett is leading the Hurricanes towards another top-seed finish with more try assists than anyone in the competition.
“A starting spot could be warranted, but we’ve got so much depth at the moment that, for me, I think an impact role is the best for him going forward,” said Hall, a former teammate of Fainga’anuku’s at the Crusaders.
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“We’ve talked a lot about how good Jordie Barrett is at 12, and I just think Quinn Tupaea’s form, if he does get picked at 13, I think he’s deserving of being in the starting midfield with Jordie.
“With Leicester, tiring bodies in the last 30 minutes, that kind of impact role is an important component to have.”
Parsons had the same idea, adding that the midfield was where he saw Fainga’anuku having the biggest impact off the bench, with the opportunity to be more involved.
“Those two players (Barrett and Tupaea), they’re probably the best in the competition, even if the voting doesn’t say that; Ben Donaldson and Quinn are obviously at the top.
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“But I think Jordie and Quinn have to start. In terms of their ability to deliver week in, week out, they’re red-hot favourites.
“Leicester, what I really liked about his performance against Moana Pasifika is — if you remember, Ngani Laumape was really good at this — he’d work really hard to get back in the backfield to then counter-attack. He created many opportunities by being the extra man in the Crusaders’ counterattack.
“Would I have said he’s a bench player had he not played that role? Probably not, because I wouldn’t have known the impact he could have. But after seeing that game, I was convinced that he is an absolute lethal weapon to be wearing that No. 23 jersey and coming on with 20 minutes to go.”
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Not sure if it was mentioned on the article, but let’s not forget that he finished the most recent Crusaders game in the back row. Now, it’s obviously a very tall order to trust him to play test rugby as a flanker, but it’s still an emergency option.
At least you’re moving away from Ioane.
I like Jordie wth Tupaea/ Fainganuku. It’s not just form @ SRP to consider. Proctor has form but not that bit extra to make the AB’s. Between them they cover 11 - 15 plus a handy kicker. Tavananawai needs to be in the picture he warrants a couple of starts with descent minutes,he hasn’t been tested in Black yet. He’s a no brainer for us as impact and he’s asking the question about a starter.
I don’t mind Jordie and Quinn starting, but you obviously aren’t going to have Tupaea at center (or Lester) at int level, their defensive is atrocious there.
Jordies future is at 23, he is the ultimate game manager like le Roux was for Springbok. He, even now without any game time, would also be the most adaptable at playing out of position, as a center, as well. With Higgins soon to return for the Canes I can totally see Proctor given some rest instead of the preplanned switch to fullback for Jordie.
That has Tupaea, Tavatavanawai, and a project with Lester as my 12’s, Jordie, Proctor, Rieko as the 13s.
The Boks will welcome Leicester with open arms, he is harmless at the test level
Id be a little more careful about what you wish for. Fainga’anuku is part of a bigger solution the ABs have been searching for the last 2 seasons. The ABs need to go 6-2 perhaps even 7-1 to match the firepower of the Boks and French. Having Fainga’anuku as a hybrid impact enables the ABs the ability to have cover for both forwards and backs in those high intensity games. So for slightly different reasons than those stated in this article, if Fainga’anuku can spend the rest of the season building his hybrid credentials we will be looking forward to the Boks open armed welcome.
Other games to be played first so we will see
For first test if year against France and ruling out Fabian and Tamaiti I would like to see and barring no further injuries I would like to see
DeGroot Samisoni Newell
Lord Tupou V
Flanders Wallace Lakai
Cam Love
Jordie Leicester
Caleb C Jordan Fihaki
Numia Codie Lomax Scooter Ardie Hotham Dmac Carter
Nice -I like the idea of Numia but how has he been going in the scrums - I see he has conceded 7 penalties this season already. Presumably some of those scrum penalties. I worry about Lomax fitness too. George Bower has been steady but as an alternative - perhaps the Chiefs front row as the impact front row if Lomax not 100%. In terms of full bench I would be looking at another lock / flanker ( eg have Tuipulotu and SB ) dropping Carter or failing that move Fainga’anuku to bench as a hybrid forward / back cover.
Based purely on srp form, starters:
9. Roigard
10. Love
11. Fineangonofo
12. Barrett
13. Tupaea
14. Tangitau
15. Jordan
Complimentary bench:
21. Hotham
22. DMac
23. Fainga’anuku
Replace Tupaea (hasn’t played 13) with Proctor, and maybe JRK for Jordan (who by last weekends show has been overrated) and I think you’ve nailed it.
Yes good combination especially as Fainga’anuku can cover forwards and backs
If Rennie wants the most powerful ball running midfield he selects 12 Tupaea and 13 Fainga’anuka with J. Barrett on the bench.
If Rennie wants to play it safe, which he will, he will start 12 J. Barrett and 13 Tupaea with Fainga’anuka on the bench and Tavatavanawai and Proctor in the squad.
Rennie is an International coach, this is not a club team you’re picking. TT would have to start.
A TT and LF combo would also give you the counter attack ruck ball you’re after.