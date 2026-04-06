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Super Rugby Pacific

Shannon Frizell seals New Zealand return ahead of 2027 Rugby World Cup

Shannon Frizell of the All Blacks looks to pass (C) during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

33-Test All Blacks backrower Shannon Frizell will return to New Zealand ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, putting pen to paper on a deal with the Highlanders for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

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Frizell had been linked with a return to the Dunedin-based outfit in recent days, with The Post reporting on April 4 the 32-year-old was set for a Super Rugby homecoming, which the Highlanders confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The loose forward debuted for the Highlanders in 2018 as an impact player off the bench against the Stormers, going on to make 68 appearances for the club before taking up an opportunity overseas with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

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Following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Frizell starting the decider at blindside flanker, the All Black debuted for the Japan Rugby League One powerhouse. Frizell helped the club secure back-to-back titles, including a narrow win over the Kubota Spears last season.

Frizell was an established All Black before heading overseas, and was more recently selected to play for the AUNZ Invitational XV against the British & Irish Lions last July, and is set to bring that big-game experience back to the Highlanders for next season.

“Shannon returning to the Highlanders is a real bonus for the club, and it’s great to see a seasoned international player prepared to return to Super Rugby to have a crack at making the All Blacks,” coach Jamie Joseph said.

“He knows our culture well, he’s a hard-working player, and he’ll fit seamlessly into our team.”

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Frizell started five matches for the All Blacks at the last Rugby World Cup in France, including an 80-minute two-try performance in the semi-final win over Argentina, and the narrow 12-11 defeat to the Springboks in the big dance.

After making the move to Japan, Frizell made an immediate impact in Japan Rugby League One, scoring five tries in his first three matches – with a four-try haul in a round three win over Kobelco Kobe Steelers a particular highlight.

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Richie Mo’unga was another standout for the JRLO outfit who claimed consecutive crowns in the star-studded competition. Frizell was later selected to play for the Barbarians against the Springboks in Cape Town before suiting up for the AUNZ side in Adelaide.

“Over the last few seasons the club has worked hard at rebuilding and growing the talent pool we believe we need to be competitive in one of the toughest professional leagues in the world,” Highlanders CEO Roger Clark explained.

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“The arrival of Shannon will give further impetus to that, and it’s exciting news for our fans to welcome back a player of his calibre.”

NZR Interim Chief Executive Steve Lancaster added: “We’re really pleased to have Shannon returning to New Zealand and look forward to seeing him back in action in the NPC later this year.

“Any time a player with international experience comes home is a boost to the game here and it’s great to see Shannon’s desire to represent his provincial union, Super Rugby club and country remains as strong as ever.”

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Comments

15 Comments
B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

Parker better start pulling his finger out I have always been baffled ( unpopular opinion) that Finau hasn’t gotten more time and as shown on WE is far more explosive than Parker both on D and carry ( see him bowl Scootet in the final LY) is legit in lineout both on get and contest and other dudes are coming Flanders is there already you would think then likes of Kellow and Barnes and now Shannon back on deck there aint that many spots

J
JW 6 days ago

I like that ones tight and ones loose too. Thought it was especially cool to have a tight 6 after years of Akira and Frizell being on the wings.

D
DC 7 days ago

frizell is a good player but has been having quite alot of yellow card fever

A
Ayre123 None 7 days ago

Money wise, the move back to NZ makes no sense, more likely he worn out his welcome in Japan with the Spears??

T
Thomas K 7 days ago

Maybe he just wants to play at the world Cup?

S
SC 7 days ago

Fantastic news for Highlanders and All Blacks.


He should be taken on the South Africa Tour and start in the URC matches. If his performances in those matches warrant it, then promoted to the test team.


Of all the blindsides playing in NZ (Flanders, Howden, Parker, Finau, Parker, Blackadder, Gardiner) only Flanders is playing consistently excellent each week and is earning All Black selection. Howden is playing solid, not spectacular. The rest are inconsistent or struggling with injuries, again.


Frizell would be one of the top 2-3 blindsides.

J
JW 6 days ago

Does he have enough loyalty mana for that special treatment?

c
cnw 7 days ago

Yes Frizell must tour SA.* His experience will be gold there. Also, we need a 6 who can scrum and line out well. We tend to focus on the dominant tackle and gain line stats for our No 6 (which he was good at) but the support role played by the 6 at scrum and line out time is one of the major requirements for an top 6 at international level. We have been missing both these thing since he left in 2023. Assuming he has stayed fit then he should walk back into the team.


* Just saw another post - apparently hes been injured most of year - team cannot afford luxury of carrying an injured or unfit 6 to SA. So that a mark against him.

T
Tah Man Too 7 days ago

Brilliant for the landers, they should go well next year with the addition of Frizell and Jacob, plus Holland back in action.

S
SouthernRuckby 7 days ago

They’re likely not going to give him an exemption. He’s been out for most of the year with injury.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 28 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

51 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

51 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 32 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

51 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

51 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

51 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

51 Go to comments
J
JS 49 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

51 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

51 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

51 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

51 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Taranaki confirm Neil Barnes replacement with Chiefs assistant

Good appointment!

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Good, so we don't need to bring anyone back then because all we need is already here.

51 Go to comments
S
Stefan G 2 hours ago
A love letter to rugby union's most misunderstood artists

As a former back, I can’t say I ever “liked” a prop, but I always appreciated them!

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Barrett's Irish adventure is propelling the Hurricanes to new heights

Which stats on this site? You've given absolutely no facts, just opinions that both the article and what I've seen disagree with.

I've never read an article or heard a pundit claiming that he did less playmaking under Foster than Razor, but I've seen plenty of criticism of how Razor has underutilised his skillset.



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181 Go to comments
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