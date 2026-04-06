Shannon Frizell seals New Zealand return ahead of 2027 Rugby World Cup

33-Test All Blacks backrower Shannon Frizell will return to New Zealand ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, putting pen to paper on a deal with the Highlanders for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frizell had been linked with a return to the Dunedin-based outfit in recent days, with The Post reporting on April 4 the 32-year-old was set for a Super Rugby homecoming, which the Highlanders confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The loose forward debuted for the Highlanders in 2018 as an impact player off the bench against the Stormers, going on to make 68 appearances for the club before taking up an opportunity overseas with Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

VIDEO

Following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with Frizell starting the decider at blindside flanker, the All Black debuted for the Japan Rugby League One powerhouse. Frizell helped the club secure back-to-back titles, including a narrow win over the Kubota Spears last season.

Frizell was an established All Black before heading overseas, and was more recently selected to play for the AUNZ Invitational XV against the British & Irish Lions last July, and is set to bring that big-game experience back to the Highlanders for next season.

“Shannon returning to the Highlanders is a real bonus for the club, and it’s great to see a seasoned international player prepared to return to Super Rugby to have a crack at making the All Blacks,” coach Jamie Joseph said.

“He knows our culture well, he’s a hard-working player, and he’ll fit seamlessly into our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Frizell started five matches for the All Blacks at the last Rugby World Cup in France, including an 80-minute two-try performance in the semi-final win over Argentina, and the narrow 12-11 defeat to the Springboks in the big dance.

After making the move to Japan, Frizell made an immediate impact in Japan Rugby League One, scoring five tries in his first three matches – with a four-try haul in a round three win over Kobelco Kobe Steelers a particular highlight.



Richie Mo’unga was another standout for the JRLO outfit who claimed consecutive crowns in the star-studded competition. Frizell was later selected to play for the Barbarians against the Springboks in Cape Town before suiting up for the AUNZ side in Adelaide.

“Over the last few seasons the club has worked hard at rebuilding and growing the talent pool we believe we need to be competitive in one of the toughest professional leagues in the world,” Highlanders CEO Roger Clark explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The arrival of Shannon will give further impetus to that, and it’s exciting news for our fans to welcome back a player of his calibre.”

NZR Interim Chief Executive Steve Lancaster added: “We’re really pleased to have Shannon returning to New Zealand and look forward to seeing him back in action in the NPC later this year.

“Any time a player with international experience comes home is a boost to the game here and it’s great to see Shannon’s desire to represent his provincial union, Super Rugby club and country remains as strong as ever.”