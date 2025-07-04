Hoskins Sotutu among four new additions to star-studded AUNZ squad

Blues backrower Hoskins Sotutu is one of the latest additions to the AUNZ Invitational XV squad to take on the British & Irish Lions in Adelaide, with Rugby Australia unveiling another four players who are set to take part in the historic fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former All Blacks Aidan Ross and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen are also primed for another shot at the Lions after starting for the Queensland Reds on Wednesday evening, and All Blacks XV representative AJ Lam has been selected as well.

This will be the first time since the late 1980s that Australia and New Zealand combine forces on the rugby field, with Adelaide Oval hosting the match on July 12. It’ll be the Lions’ last outing before tackling the Wallabies a week later in the first Test at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Jasper Wiese explains his rapid return after neck surgery Jasper Wiese explains his rapid return after neck surgery

Sotutu has been a standout for the Blues in recent seasons, taking home New Zealand Rugby’s Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year in 2023. In a star-studded side, Sotutu shone brightest during the Blues’ run to a drought-breaking Super Rugby title.

The No. 8 has played 14 Tests for the All Blacks, with the last of those appearances falling on the 22nd of November, 22. Sotutu’s absence from the Test arena has been met with speculation about the 26-year-old’s international future, with England and Fiji potential landing spots.

After playing for the Barbarians last weekend against the Springboks in Cape Town, Sotutu will have another chance to take on some of the world’s best players, stepping back into a Test match-like setting with the AUNZ side.

Crusaders captain David Havili, Folau Fakatava, Shaun Stevenson, Shannon Frizell, Joshua Fusitu’a, Ngani Laumape, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Pete Samu and Marika Koroibete have committed to playing for the Australia-New Zealand combined side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross and Toomaga-Allen will add plenty of experience to a world-class group, with the pair packing down against the Lions earlier this week – and winning the scum penalty during the first half at least.

After playing for the Chiefs less than two weeks prior in the Super Rugby Pacific Final, Ross wasted no time by making an immediate impact with the Queensland club. Ross has played two Tests for the All Blacks but will become Wallabies eligible on July 10.

Toomaga-Allen faced the Lions in 2017 with the Hurricanes, got a second shot with the Reds, and is now set to face the touring side for a third time. The New Zealander has played more than 200 games for the Canes, Wasps, Ulster and Reds, and played for the All Blacks in 2013.

Then there’s Lam who was prolific for the Blues during their up-and-down title defence. Lam has scored 20 tries for the Blues since debuting in 2020, and made his international debut for the All Blacks XV against Japan in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AUNZ squad will begin assembling in Adalaide this weekend, with the final players to be announced shortly.

CURRENT AUNZ INVITATIONAL XV SQUAD

Hoskins Sotutu

AJ Lam

Aidan Ross

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

Marika Koroibete

Pete Samu

Brandon Paenga-Amosa

Ngani Laumape

Joshua Fusitu’a

Shannon Frizell

David Havili

Shaun Stevenson

Folau Fakatava

Head Coach: Les Kiss

Assistant Coaches: Ian Foster, Simon Cron, Zane Hilton