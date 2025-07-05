Hong Kong China power past South Korea into first Rugby World Cup

After coming close in recent cycles, Hong Kong China have finally secured their place at a Men’s Rugby World Cup and will have the chance to test themselves against the very best in 2027.

The southern coastal nation proved far too strong for South Korea at the Incheon Namdong Asiad Rugby Field, running out 63–23 winners to seal their first-ever World Cup qualification. In doing so, they become the 27th nation to qualify for the tournament since its inception in 1987.

Andrew Douglas’ side made a statement of intent early, with Bedford Blues full-back Matt Worley crossing in the corner just two minutes in. Hunter Wildfires fly-half Nathan de Thierry added the conversion—his first of nine successful kicks on the day.

South Korea responded with an early penalty from full-back Hyungoo Jang, but that would be their only score of the first half as Hong Kong China took control at the set-piece and dominated possession.

Richmond hooker Alexander Post bagged a brace from rolling mauls, while captain Josh Hrstich, winger Paul Altier and centre James Sawyer all added tries before the break. The only blemish came when Ben Axten-Burrett was sent off for a high tackle on Namuk Kim shortly before half-time.

Even with 14 men, Hong Kong China remained in charge. Harry Sayers notched his second five minutes into the second half, followed by a determined finish from Hrstich. Max Denmark added another with a powerful fend on the right wing, and with time almost up, Luke van der Smith crashed over to complete the rout.

South Korea did manage three second-half tries, with winger Yongheung Chang grabbing a brace and replacement hooker Inbum Hwang finishing off a maul. Jang converted two of the three.

With the 2025 Asia Rugby Championship now concluded, Hong Kong China become Asia’s second men’s Rugby World Cup qualifier after Japan.

South Korea drop to third in the standings, meaning the United Arab Emirates will advance to a playoff against the runner-up of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, which kicks off on 8 July. The winner of that fixture will progress to the World Rugby Repechage tournament, scheduled for November.