The rugby world has been paying tribute to former Ireland prop Gary Halpin, who died on Wednesday at the age of 55. Social media has been flooded with figures from across the game paying respect to the Irishman and reflecting on his career. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Halpin won eleven caps for Ireland between 1990 and 1995 after making his debut against England and he competed in two World Cups. He is perhaps best remembered for his exuberant celebration after scoring a try against the All Blacks in the 1995 tournament. He also represented Ireland in the hammer throw at the 1987 track and field World Championships in Rome.

Plenty of players have mentioned his off-field personality as well as his fierce approach on the pitch, with Alan Quinlan calling him a “wonderful character”. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Breakdown looks ahead to Super Rugby round one in New Zealand

Brian O’Driscoll, who played alongside Halpin at the beginning of his career for Leinster, described him as “a hilarious storyteller and the life and soul of any team he was part of”. His former Leinster coach Matt Williams echoed this, saying that Halpin had “the best sense of humour” and was “the funniest man I have ever coached”. 

Irish Rugby added to this, describing him as “a unique and much-loved figure in the game”. Having played in England for Harlequins and London Irish as well as Leinster, Halpin would have had plenty of teammates across his career. 

ADVERTISEMENT

London Irish described him as an “inspirational leader” after representing them for seven years in the 1990s. Current Harlequins coach and fellow Ireland international Jerry Flannery said that he was one of his “favourite players” growing up. 

Halpin more recently worked at Cistercian College in Roscrea and coached at Kilkenny. The club said on Twitter: “He had a distinctive and assertive style of coaching, he was a gentleman and a genuine person, he will be missed by many.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Surviving Super Rugby Aotearoa Another Covid curve ball could make for an even tougher competition for Aotearoa’s best players. Patrick McKendry The unwinnable war World Rugby is killing the game with its futile attempt to eradicate rather than reduce contact to the head. Gregor Paul Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now