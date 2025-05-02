Heyneke Meyer delivers insider take on Bath's Johann van Graan

Former Springbok head coach Heyneke Meyer has given fascinating insight into the career of Johann van Graan, whom he has seen develop from child prodigy to ‘one of the best coaches in the world.’

Van Graan led Bath to their first trophy in 17 years when they won the Premiership Rugby Cup in March, and Meyer is predicting many more will follow under the stewardship of his former young apprentice, who has also led Bath into the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals – they take on Edinburg at Hive Stadium this Saturday – and to the top of the Gallagher Premiership for the first time since 2004.

Bath’s Head of Rugby first worked with Meyer as a 16-year-old assistant analyst at the Bulls, and the two have enjoyed a close relationship ever since.

“I started working with Johann when he was still at school, at 16. In those days, there wasn’t a lot of technical analysis and technical machines,” he commented.

“We had to do everything by hand. And it took a lot of time. So, those days of the Bulls, I thought we were quite ahead of the pack. So, John McFarlane helped me with all the technical analysis. And then, it’s a lot of work. Now, it’s like three or four analysts per team. So, Johann came in as a 16-year-old and started working with us every Sunday.

“He always had a good rugby knowledge. He comes out of a rugby background. But like I said, he spent a lot of time with me and the entire Bulls set-up. He was a kid, but he was so good. He was also involved with all my presentations.

“He did all my presentations. He sat in when I presented to the board and at board meetings. Even when I applied for the Springboks head coaching job.

“What stands out from Johann, first of all, he’s a great human being. I think, you know, players will play for him. Because he’s a really good guy. And he really cares about them, their mental health and their families. He understands players and he cares, away from the 80 minutes.

“He’s a very good guy all round. And also, very, very good work ethic. You know, even those days, like I said, we spent a lot of hours together.

“And looking at, you know, new trends. And I went overseas with him to America. And I went overseas with him all over. So, he was my right-hand man, even when he was a youngster then. So, his dad, Baren, always says, he is like a little Heyneke, but for me now he is a big Johann, who knows what he is doing, and knows how to do it.

“But, long story short, you know, he is a great guy. He has an unbelievable work ethic. You know, he was a youngster there at the Bulls. Now at Bath he is the boss.”

From the technical expertise he gained in South Africa to the art of man-management in Munster, Meyer has been a keen observer of how van Graan has developed as a coach and leader of men.

“His pedigree is supreme. His coaching education happened at a Bulls team that won three Super Rugby titles and had some of the greatest players, possibly in the history of the game.

“Technically, he learned a lot from Victor (Matfied) in lineouts. As a youngster, I pulled him into the Springboks as an assistant coach. And I got a lot of criticism for that. But I knew what I wanted. And I knew how good he was for any team, at the highest level.

“Munster is where he cut his teeth as a head coach. He learned. Bath will always benefit because of his time at Munster.

“He has learned man management. He trusted the value of culture and the principles that come with a culture of the team and not an individual. Technically, he was always good, but he has learned how to select a match 23 and how to recruit a squad of players.

“I have watched all of Bath’s games – and those players … they play for him. He is one of the best coaches in the world. He has created the environment and now this Bath squad is ready to start winning trophies. I am so proud of him.”