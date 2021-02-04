2:44pm, 04 February 2021

Tom de Glanville has hopes to play for England one day but he will be cheering on his Bath housemate Cameron Redpath this Saturday when the midfielder makes his Test level debut for Scotland in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

The pair were teammates for England U20s not so long ago, even playing against Scotland at that level, and their friendship has continued at Bath after Redpath moved there from Sale in early 2020. At that period on time, Redpath was still on the England radar as he would go on later that spring to train with Eddie Jones’ senior squad during the Six Nations.

However, last month he declared his Test level allegiance was with Scotland and he will now run out at Twickenham wearing the No12 shirt for Gregor Townsend’s side. It’s a change of country that de Glanville, who was in Jones’ training squad in early October, mischievously brought up with his housemate last month.

“When he got named in the Scotland squad I played Flower of Scotland through the speakers when we having breakfast,” he said. “I’m rooting for him. He has got a future ahead at international level and he has got all the skillset and attitude to progress in that.

“He has just got great distribution skills, a really mature head on him. That is probably the main thing. He doesn’t play like a 21-year-old. He plays like he has got 50-odd caps in the Premiership. That’s his real strong point. He has shown at every level so far he can deal with it [pressure] and I don’t see why it wouldn’t be the same this time. He’s a great player and he will be absolutely fine.”

Bath boss Stuart Hooper will be keen to see how Redpath fare on his Test debut, the Calcutta Cup game kicking off at Twickenham shortly after the end of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match at The Rec versus Harlequins. “He has got a great rugby knowledge – he gets rugby,” said Hooper.

“But the good thing about Cam is he has got some physical attributes which allow him to take advantage of that knowledge. He is quick, he’s strong kind of through the middle of his body, his hips and his torso, so he can get through contact.

“And then the third thing – and probably the best thing about him – he is excited to play, he loves playing the game. He wants to get on the field, wants to get the ball in his hand and wants to make things happen. It has been a pleasure working with him. He’s a great young man and he has got a lot to offer.

“What you get from Cam is he is very real, very honest. He wants honesty and when he talks he talks because he gets the game. He has grown up with his dad involved in the game (ex-Scotland captain Bryan Redpath). He loves the game and when he talks he talks like someone who has played for a long time.

“The way Scotland play, he is going to be playing outside someone [Finn Russell] who is going to give him a bit of space to run into and he has absolutely got the temperament. If I use the example of the Worcester game when we played there and he found himself at 10, he takes on responsibility, he is willing to step up. He has got what is needed.”

