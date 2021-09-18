Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
The Rugby Championship    

'He's got to be better' - Rennie blames player, not ref for card

By AAP
Lachlan Swinton of the Wallabies (left) scuffles with South African players during the Rugby Championship (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says the onus is on Lachie Swinton and his teammates to make adjustments after the firebrand backrower narrowly avoided a second red card in just his sixth Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swinton was yellow carded late in the first half of Saturday’s 30-17 defeat of South Africa but it was almost a red card that would have blown the top off a disapproving near-capacity Suncorp Stadium.

He clashed heads with Springboks’ No.8 Duane Vermeulen and, after significant consultation with the match review officials, referee Luke Pearce looked set to show him red.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

One last look though confirmed the pair’s shoulders collided first, allowing a mitigating factor that saw Swinton’s upright tackle penalised with a yellow card.

“He’s got an arm up in the tackle, he’s just got caught upright and because he’s upright and there’s a head contact – head on head – he’s responsible as the tackler,” Rennie observed.

“We’ve got to accept that and he’s got to be better.”

It followed Swinton’s red card against the All Blacks at the same ground, that came in similar fashion, in his 2020 debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re plucking out one example, aren’t we?,” Rennie said when asked if Swinton had earned a reputation. “It’s (physicality) a strong area of his game, you’ve just got to be accurate.

“I would say Marika’s (Koroibete) gone into make that tackle, all of a sudden he’s in Lachie’s face and he hasn’t had a lot of time to react.”

The penalty was one of 17 conceded by Australia compared to the Boks’ 10.

That came after South Africa had probed World Rugby over their officiating of the scrum and Australia’s apparent blocking tactics in last Sunday’s loss on the Gold Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t bring the ref into the game through those actions so we’ve got to be better.”

“Some of it you can’t argue with … we need to be better.”

Recognising Scott Barrett’s rise into locking royalty Scott Barrett may be the least appreciated player in the All Blacks, but also one of the most important. Gregor Paul Unrelenting attack the trump card for All Blacks Accuracy - on attack, and from the tee - was the deciding factor in who emerged successful over the weekend. Patrick McKendry Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rugby Championship    

'He's got to be better' - Rennie blames player, not ref for card

Search