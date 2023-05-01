Henshaw and Kelleher may be back in Leinster selection mix

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Rónan Kelleher may be back in the mix for the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final against the Sharks as they step up their rehabilitation from injury.

Leinster’s injury update on Monday confirmed that Henshaw will be further assessed this week after picking up a minor quad issue at training last week, an injury which saw him miss the win over Toulouse. A final decision will be made on his availability for the upcoming match, the province have said.

Kelleher is also set to step up his rehabilitation this week as he recovers from a shoulder injury. However, further assessment will be required before a decision can be made on his availability for selection. The news comes as a boost for Leinster, who will be eager to have their key players back in action for the quarter-finals.

Other Leinster players who have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection this week include Cormac Foley, who trained fully last week after recovering from a hamstring injury. Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Charlie Ngatai also came through their respective games at the weekend with no issues after recovering from shoulder, ankle, and hamstring injuries, respectively. Michael Milne has also come through the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be available for selection this week.

Meanwhile, Joe McCarthy will step up his rehabilitation this week as he recovers from an ankle injury. Tommy O’Brien will be further assessed this week as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury picked up against Vodacom Bulls.

There are no further updates on Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), Johnny Sexton (groin), Jamie Osborne (knee), and Martin Moloney (knee).