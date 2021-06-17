'He was playing second and third team rugby at Blaydon' - Newcastle reward late bloomer

4:50am, 17 June 2021

Newcastle Falcons have rewarded Trevor Davison – a prop who was playing ‘second and third team’ rugby in England’s fourth tier – with a three-season contract.

The club describe the 28-year-old as a ‘late bloomer’, who has gone on to play 71 games for the Falcons since stepping up from Blaydon RFC. Davison was working as a beer delivery man before Newcastle first came knocking in 2017.

Last week he was called into Eddie Jones’ 34-man England training camp.

“Trev has a great story, and hopefully it’s a real inspiration for people in knowing that they haven’t necessarily missed the boat with regards to professional rugby,” said director of rugby Dean Richards, who delighted to retain the versatile prop, who is this week training with England.

“He was playing second and third team rugby at Blaydon during his 20s, but through sheer hard work and having the right guidance he has earned his place as a regular Premiership starter.

“He offers so much to us, not just in the set-piece but through his work-rate around the field, and the fact that he is a local lad is a real bonus.”

Davison (6’2m 116kg), who has played 17 times for the Kingston Park side this season, said: “The Falcons are my local club, we’ve got a great set of lads and I just enjoy being part of it.

“Hopefully we can keep on progressing as a team between now and the end of the season, and then into the longer-term future.

“Newcastle are the only professional club I’ve been at, and I like doing it that way rather than moving around all the time. I don’t want to be one of those types of people, and with being from the city I’m obviously proud to be involved with the Falcons.”

“It’s been great being back in the Premiership this season, and I’ve learned loads.

“I’ve had a lot of involvement, which is fantastic from a personal point of view. I feel like I’m gradually improving, and I’m enjoying it more and more.”

