8:25am, 24 December 2020

Gloucester have confirmed that Hartpury product Seb Nagle-Taylor has signed a permanent contract with the Premiership side for the 2021-22 season. Nagle-Taylor will join the club from Hartpury College RFC, where he has scored 5 tries in 19 appearances for the Championship side.

The 6’1, 109kg backrow joined Gloucester on a short-term loan at the start of the 2020-21 season, where his performances on the pitch and on the training field has earned the powerful No.8 a contract at Kingsholm.

Nagle-Taylor joins a long list of talented players who have signed professional contracts at Kingsholm following a successful spell in the colours of Hartpury College.

He will return to Hartpury ahead of the Championship season before linking up with the Cherry and Whites in the summer of 2021.

Alex Brown, Chief Operating Officer, was pleased to secure the 26-year-old forward’s future at Kingsholm.

“Seb has come in and really impressed the coaches with his game. He performed excellently out in Lyon, and continues to work hard in training.

“He’s a powerful and abrasive player that rarely takes a step backwards, and he will add that further strength in depth to our back row next season.”

“He follows a number of players who have joined us via the Hartpury route, and we are sure that Seb will continue to develop his game with us.”