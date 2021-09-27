Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Gallagher Premiership    

Gloucester sign Kiwi hooker Moulds on short-term contract

By Sam Smith
Matt Moulds (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Matt Moulds to the Cherry and Whites on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old New Zealand born hooker has a wealth of experience having played for the Blues and came over to England in 2019 when he joined Worcester Warriors, who was released by the club at the end of last season.

COO, Alex Brown, is looking forward to seeing the 6’2, 107kg front rower join the club.

“Matt is an experienced hooker and comes in to strengthen our front row on a short-term basis. A former captain at Worcester, he is a proven leader and having played rugby across the globe, he will be a valuable member of our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to Kingsholm.”

Moulds made his Super Rugby debut in 2015 and had been a key member of the Blues squad since 2016 before moving to the UK with Worcester. Moulds also played for Northland and captained the province in the ITM Cup from 2015 to 2018.

Moulds was club captain at Sixways for a spell.

