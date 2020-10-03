Lewis Ludlow continues to skipper Gloucester as George Skivington makes five changes to the Cherry and Whites side that took on Bath at the Recreation Ground. There are however unconfirmed reports that the match could be set to be called off by Premiership Rugby.
The GloucesterLive website say that they are “getting reports from well-placed sources that tomorrow’s game between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints is set to be called off.”
Hearing Gloucester-Northampton likely to be called off. Must stress that is unconfirmed.
— Alex Spink (@alexspinkmirror) October 3, 2020
Ed Slater, Freddie Clarke and Louis Rees-Zammit come into the starting line-up in the place of Matt Garvey, Ruan Ackermann and Ollie Thorley respectively, who drop to the bench. Jake Polledri returns to the number 8 shirt, with Clarke occupying the blind-side flanker spot.
Willi Heinz and Lloyd Evans will partner in the half-backs once more, as well as Matt Banahan retaining the full-back shirt.
On the bench, Australian hooker James Hanson returns for Gloucester Rugby after a lengthy lay-off through injury. Mark Atkinson comes in amongst the replacements in place of Tom Seabrook having missed out at Bath.
George Skivington knows there is still plenty riding on the game, with a place in the European Champions Cup still up for grabs.
“Europe is obviously on the radar, and we know how important the game is from that perspective. We will have to fight hard to get there, and the results in the background will take care of themselves” said Skivington.
“From a coaching perspective, our emphasis is making sure we’ve got everything out of learning this squad, because that is the window of opportunity we’ve had during this period and I want to make sure we maximise that with this last opportunity.”
Gloucester Rugby
15. Matt Banahan
14. Louis Rees-Zammit
13. Chris Harris
12. Billy Twelvetrees
11. Jonny May
10. Lloyd Evans
9. Willi Heinz
1. Val Rapava-Ruskin
2. Jack Singleton
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Ed Slater
5. Matias Alemanno
6. Freddie Clarke
7. Lewis Ludlow ©
8. Jake Polledri
Replacements
16. James Hanson
17. Corne Fourie
18. Jack Stanley
19. Matt Garvey
20. Ruan Ackermann
21. Joe Simpson
22. Mark Atkinson
23. Ollie Thorley
Recommended
- Saracens name last Premiership team until 2021 at the earliest
- Harlequins team named: Robshaw to play 300th and final game club
- Worcester name team despite not knowing yet if Premiership fixture at Sale will go ahead
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now