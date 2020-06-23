9:38am, 23 June 2020

Gloucester CEO Lance Bradley has said that he is taking a break from Twitter, citing the “rudeness and abuse from a small minority” as his reason.

Bradley was appointed CEO at the English club in 2019 and is one of only a few people in his position in the Gallagher Premiership to be on Twitter.

This, unfortunately, has lead to online trolling and ultimately caused Bradley to make this decision in spite of many campaigns in recent months against online abuse.

This is what he said: “I’m taking a break from Twitter for a while. Apologies to the 95%+ who I enjoy interacting with. But I’m fed up with the rudeness and abuse from a small minority.

“If you want an answer in real life you’d ask politely. Why do some people think it’d be different on here?”

Gloucester have gone through an interesting few months off the field, seeing head coach Johan Ackermann quit as head coach in May to take charge of Japanese Top League outfit Red Hurricanes. This was followed by the departure of David Humphreys, the club’s director of rugby.

South African Ackermann had guided Gloucester to the Premiership semi-finals last season in his second year at Kingsholm, but he left the team in ninth place in the league before this season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has since been a lot of speculation and uncertainty as to who would replace Ackermann after his surprise exit, which is perhaps what incited the abuse Bradley spoke of.

As reported by RugbyPass, former Wasps, Leicester Tigers and London Irish lock George Skivington appears set to take over, but Bradley will not be on social media to see the reaction to that expected announcement.

