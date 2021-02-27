1:40pm, 27 February 2021

Struggling Gloucester launched a stirring second-half comeback to battle past Worcester 22-14 and secure just their second win of the Gallagher Premiership season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Twelvetrees, Matias Alemanno and Tom Seabrook all crossed for the hosts after Nick David’s early try had got Warriors off to a flying start.

Worcester scored a second-half penalty try after Fraser Balmain was sent to the sin-bin to give the visitors a 14-5 lead, and despite Jordy Reid and Santiago Carreras also being yellow-carded, Gloucester turned the game around and held on for victory.

The result lifts Gloucester up to 15 points in the Premiership table, level on points with Worcester after clinching their first win since November 28.

Warriors’ wing David opened the scoring with a sensational try inside the opening minute as he returned a kick from deep with a mazy run through the Gloucester defence.

The hosts continued to look lethargic as they attempted to get a hold of the game, with several penalties and unforced errors preventing them from threatening their M5 rivals.

Gloucester were dealt another early blow as hooker Jack Singleton left the field after 18 minutes having picked up an injury on his return to the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Shillcock managed the first half excellently for the visitors as he looked to keep the hosts on the back foot, searching for pockets of space in behind the Gloucester wingers.

However, they eventually worked their way into Worcester territory at the end of the half after ill-discipline from Warriors gave the home side’s forwards the opportunity to strike.

The Cherry and Whites’ pack drove within metres of the line before Willi Heinz arced off the back of the maul to find Twelvetrees coming in on a hard line to score.

But the fly-half was unable to add the extras, leaving Gloucester trailing 7-5 heading into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worcester scored within three minutes of the second half, with referee Luke Pearce awarding a penalty try after Balmain had stopped the maul illegally.

However, 14-man Gloucester sprung into life as they flipped the game on its head with two quick tries.

Argentine lock Alemanno drove over from close range after 52 minutes before Seabrook capitalised on a loose ball in the backfield two minutes later to turn the score 19-14 in their favour.

Gloucester returned to a full contingent before another yellow card for flanker Reid sent them back down to 14 men.

But replacement fly-half George Barton then slotted a 74th-minute penalty to leave Worcester needing two more scores for victory.

Carreras also received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on and despite the visitors pressing for a score, Gloucester saw the game out.