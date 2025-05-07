Gareth Anscombe turns down interest from Prem rivals for Top 14 switch

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe will leave Gloucester at the end of the season to join Bayonne in the Top 14.

The 33-year-old has spent the last season at Kingsholm having joined after his move to join Japan’s Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath fell through after the World Cup.

The 37-cap international had been linked with a move to Leicester Tigers to replace the departing Handre Pollard, but has opted for the southwest of France instead with a Bayonne outfit that currently sit in fourth in the Top 14.

Anscombe is set to form a halfback partnership with Springbok Herschel Jantjies on the Atlantic coast. The pair are not the only internationals set to move to the Stade Jean-Dauger, with Wallaby Rob Leota also joining ahead of next season.

In a busy day for the Cherry and Whites, they have also signed back-row Will Trenholm from Harlequins ahead of next season.

“Having been at Harlequins for so long, it’s a big change for me, but I’m looking forward to heading to Kingsholm this summer,” the 24-year-old Trenholm said.

“Seeing what Gloucester are building and the exciting rugby they’re playing, I’m buzzing to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work.

“Everyone knows about The Shed and the famous Kingsholm atmosphere, and it’ll be a privilege to get out there in front of them.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington added: “Will is a terrific athlete, and that’s evident by the fact he’s played on the World Sevens circuit.

“We feel like his energy and physical attributes in particular will really suit the style we’re playing, and we’re looking forward to welcoming him here in the summer.”