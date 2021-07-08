'Fully committed' - Heyneke Meyer's new DoR role revealed

10:14am, 08 July 2021

American Major League Rugby side Houston SaberCats have announced that former Springbok head coach Heyneke Meyer will be their new Director of Rugby.

Meyer led the Boks to a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup in England. Most recently, Meyer was the head coach for French club Stade Francais.

“This is a very important time for the SaberCats organization. I am fully committed to turning this team into one that wins on a regular basis and brings a championship to all the dedicated fans of Houston,” said Meyer. “The SaberCats have the best facilities in the country, and I am excited to get to work.”

SaberCats president JT Onyett added: “Heyneke has a pattern of winning, and that’s what we want with the SaberCats

“The interest in this job was very strong, but Heyneke stood out from the beginning. Not only does he bring instant credibility with his background, he presented a clear path for the future.”

As Director of Rugby, Meyer will be responsible for all rugby-related activities including the Rugby HTX developmental squad, the SaberCats Under-18 team and all academy outreach.

He is working with the SaberCats management to build a coaching staff aimed at elevating the team to the top of the standings for years to come.

“Our goals are simple – win the MLR while also developing American talent through our HTX and academy sides,” says Meyer. “With resources like AVEVA Stadium, there is no reason we can’t accomplish both goals.”